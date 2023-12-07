What? Leavenworth Not A Top 25 Christmas Town?
Mixbook Recently published their list of the top 75 Most Christmassy Towns in the U.S. We were surprised that Leavenworth didn’t make the TOP TEN.
There were three Pacific Northwest locations listed (and one from Montana.)
The four most popular Christmas towns from our region were:
* Ashland, Oregon #15
* Sun Valley Idaho #17
* Leavenworth, Washington #30
* Bozeman, Montana #57
3,000 people across the country were asked to name the town in America with the best Christmas vibes.
A brand that makes Photo books - Mixbook posted the results of their poll - and named the 75 most “Christmassy” towns in the nation.
Looking at the results, We can tell that a large number of people haven’t been to Leavenworth in December.
So where did Leavenworth end up on the TOP 75 Christmas Towns in America?
Leavenworth came in as the 30th best Christmas town in the USA. 30th? Yep.
Here are the cute places that made the TOP 5 Christmas towns in America
1. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
This picturesque town transforms into a winter wonderland, draped in millions of twinkling lights and festive decorations, Pigeon Forge is home to Dollywood, Dolly Parton's famed theme park, which features its spectacular holiday celebrations.
2. Durango, Colorado.
Known for being the Mountain & Gravel bike soul of US pro cycling. It also has the famous Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Polar Express train ride, which brings to life the magic of the classic Christmas story.
3. Lake Placid, New York.
Home to the famous 1980 Winter Olympics where the US Men's Hockey team had the miracle on Ice and won gold. It also boasts the Holiday Village Stroll, featuring carolers, horse-drawn carriage rides, and festive markets. The combo of its Olympic legacy and breathtaking natural beauty makes it worthy of a top-ten listing.
4. Stowe, Vermont.
Know for its iconic ski slopes - the town’s setting is nestled in the Green Mountains. The picturesque village is perfect for a Christmas card or a Hallmark Christmas romance episode.
5. Alexandria, Virginia.
Its rich colonial history adds to the many twinkling Christmas lights. The town hosts traditional candlelight tours and the iconic Scottish Christmas Walk Parade. Home to the namesake of the State of Washington and father of our country: George Washington.
Christmas towns 6 through 75 according to Mixbook:
6. Old Saybrook, Connecticut.
7. Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
8. Holland, Michigan.
9. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
10. North Pole, Alaska.
Ranking
Town/City
State
11
Truckee
California
12
Taos
New Mexico
13
Foley
Alabama
14
Kennebunkport
Maine
15
Ashland
Oregon
16
Mammoth Lakes
California
17
Sun Valley
Idaho
18
Santa Claus
Indiana
19
Hershey
Pennsylvania
20
Frankenmuth
Michigan
21
Bardstown
Kentucky
22
Prescott
Arizona
23
Rhinebeck
New York
24
Deadwood
South Dakota
25
Andalusia
Alabama
26
Frederick
Maryland
27
Overland Park
Kansas
28
Theodore
Alabama
29
Clearwater
Florida
30
Leavenworth
Washington
31
Amana Colonies
Iowa
32
Dubuque
Iowa
33
Oxford
Mississippi
34
Bethesda
Maryland
35
Conway
Arkansas
36
Lawrence
Kansas
37
McAdenville
North Carolina
38
Williamsburg
Virginia
39
Rehoboth Beach
Delaware
40
Winston-Salem
North Carolina
41
Benton
Arkansas
42
Breckenridge
Colorado
43
Grapevine
Texas
44
Van Buren
Arkansas
45
Branson
Missouri
46
Savannah
Georgia
47
Greenville
South Carolina
48
Rockland
Maine
49
Galena
Illinois
50
Vicksburg
Mississippi
51
Whitefish
Montana
52
Lewes
Delaware
53
Cape May
New Jersey
54
St. Augustine
Florida
55
Woodstock
Vermont
56
Clifton
Ohio
57
Bozeman
Montana
58
Naperville
Illinois
59
Sheridan
Wyoming
60
Harpers Ferry
West Virginia
61
Helen
Georgia
62
Henderson
Nevada
63
Medora
North Dakota
64
Morristown
New Jersey
65
Cedarburg
Wisconsin
66
Midway
Utah
67
Westerly
Rhode Island
68
Stillwater
Minnesota
69
Wheeling
West Virginia
70
Wicksburg
Alabama
71
Guthrie
Oklahoma
72
Minden
Nebraska
73
Skaneateles
New York
74
Shipshewana
Indiana
75
North Conway
New Hampshire
INFO: Mixbook
Leavenworth, Washington - One Of The Best Christmas Towns
