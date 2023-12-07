What? Leavenworth Not A Top 25 Christmas Town?

Mixbook Recently published their list of the top 75 Most Christmassy Towns in the U.S. We were surprised that Leavenworth didn’t make the TOP TEN.

There were three Pacific Northwest locations listed (and one from Montana.)

The four most popular Christmas towns from our region were:

* Ashland, Oregon #15

* Sun Valley Idaho #17

* Leavenworth, Washington #30

* Bozeman, Montana #57

3,000 people across the country were asked to name the town in America with the best Christmas vibes.

A brand that makes Photo books - Mixbook posted the results of their poll - and named the 75 most “Christmassy” towns in the nation.

Looking at the results, We can tell that a large number of people haven’t been to Leavenworth in December.

So where did Leavenworth end up on the TOP 75 Christmas Towns in America?

Leavenworth came in as the 30th best Christmas town in the USA. 30th? Yep.

Here are the cute places that made the TOP 5 Christmas towns in America

1. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

This picturesque town transforms into a winter wonderland, draped in millions of twinkling lights and festive decorations, Pigeon Forge is home to Dollywood, Dolly Parton's famed theme park, which features its spectacular holiday celebrations.

2. Durango, Colorado.

Known for being the Mountain & Gravel bike soul of US pro cycling. It also has the famous Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Polar Express train ride, which brings to life the magic of the classic Christmas story.

3. Lake Placid, New York.

Home to the famous 1980 Winter Olympics where the US Men's Hockey team had the miracle on Ice and won gold. It also boasts the Holiday Village Stroll, featuring carolers, horse-drawn carriage rides, and festive markets. The combo of its Olympic legacy and breathtaking natural beauty makes it worthy of a top-ten listing.

4. Stowe, Vermont.

Know for its iconic ski slopes - the town’s setting is nestled in the Green Mountains. The picturesque village is perfect for a Christmas card or a Hallmark Christmas romance episode.

5. Alexandria, Virginia.

Its rich colonial history adds to the many twinkling Christmas lights. The town hosts traditional candlelight tours and the iconic Scottish Christmas Walk Parade. Home to the namesake of the State of Washington and father of our country: George Washington.

Christmas towns 6 through 75 according to Mixbook:

6. Old Saybrook, Connecticut.

7. Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

8. Holland, Michigan.

9. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

10. North Pole, Alaska.

Ranking Town/City State 11 Truckee California 12 Taos New Mexico 13 Foley Alabama 14 Kennebunkport Maine 15 Ashland Oregon 16 Mammoth Lakes California 17 Sun Valley Idaho 18 Santa Claus Indiana 19 Hershey Pennsylvania 20 Frankenmuth Michigan 21 Bardstown Kentucky 22 Prescott Arizona 23 Rhinebeck New York 24 Deadwood South Dakota 25 Andalusia Alabama 26 Frederick Maryland 27 Overland Park Kansas 28 Theodore Alabama 29 Clearwater Florida 30 Leavenworth Washington 31 Amana Colonies Iowa 32 Dubuque Iowa 33 Oxford Mississippi 34 Bethesda Maryland 35 Conway Arkansas 36 Lawrence Kansas 37 McAdenville North Carolina 38 Williamsburg Virginia 39 Rehoboth Beach Delaware 40 Winston-Salem North Carolina 41 Benton Arkansas 42 Breckenridge Colorado 43 Grapevine Texas 44 Van Buren Arkansas 45 Branson Missouri 46 Savannah Georgia 47 Greenville South Carolina 48 Rockland Maine 49 Galena Illinois 50 Vicksburg Mississippi 51 Whitefish Montana 52 Lewes Delaware 53 Cape May New Jersey 54 St. Augustine Florida 55 Woodstock Vermont 56 Clifton Ohio 57 Bozeman Montana 58 Naperville Illinois 59 Sheridan Wyoming 60 Harpers Ferry West Virginia 61 Helen Georgia 62 Henderson Nevada 63 Medora North Dakota 64 Morristown New Jersey 65 Cedarburg Wisconsin 66 Midway Utah 67 Westerly Rhode Island 68 Stillwater Minnesota 69 Wheeling West Virginia 70 Wicksburg Alabama 71 Guthrie Oklahoma 72 Minden Nebraska 73 Skaneateles New York 74 Shipshewana Indiana 75 North Conway New Hampshire

