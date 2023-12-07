What? Leavenworth Not A Top 25 Christmas Town?

Downtown Leavenworth CREDIT: (via Facebook)

Mixbook Recently published their list of the top 75 Most Christmassy Towns in the U.S. We were surprised that Leavenworth didn’t make the TOP TEN.

There were three Pacific Northwest locations listed (and one from Montana.)

The four most popular Christmas towns from our region were:

* Ashland, Oregon #15

* Sun Valley Idaho #17

* Leavenworth, Washington #30

* Bozeman, Montana #57

3,000 people across the country were asked to name the town in America with the best Christmas vibes.

A brand that makes Photo books -  Mixbook posted the results of their poll - and named the 75 most “Christmassy” towns in the nation. 

Looking at the results, We can tell that a large number of people haven’t been to Leavenworth in December.

So where did Leavenworth end up on the TOP 75 Christmas Towns in America?

Leavenworth came in as the 30th best Christmas town in the USA. 30th? Yep.

Here are the cute places that made the TOP 5 Christmas towns in America 

 

1. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee 

This picturesque town transforms into a winter wonderland, draped in millions of twinkling lights and festive decorations, Pigeon Forge is home to Dollywood, Dolly Parton's famed theme park, which features its spectacular holiday celebrations. 

 

2. Durango, Colorado.

Known for being the Mountain & Gravel bike soul of US pro cycling. It also has the famous Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Polar Express train ride, which brings to life the magic of the classic Christmas story.

 

3. Lake Placid, New York.

Home to the famous 1980 Winter Olympics where the US Men's Hockey team had the miracle on Ice and won gold. It also boasts the Holiday Village Stroll, featuring carolers, horse-drawn carriage rides, and festive markets. The combo of its Olympic legacy and breathtaking natural beauty makes it worthy of a top-ten listing.

4. Stowe, Vermont.

Know for its iconic ski slopes - the town’s setting is nestled in the Green Mountains. The picturesque village is perfect for a Christmas card or a Hallmark Christmas romance episode. 

5. Alexandria, Virginia.

Its rich colonial history adds to the many twinkling Christmas lights. The town hosts traditional candlelight tours and the iconic Scottish Christmas Walk Parade. Home to the namesake of the State of Washington and father of our country: George Washington.

Christmas towns 6 through 75 according to Mixbook:

6. Old Saybrook, Connecticut.

7. Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

8. Holland, Michigan.

9. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

10. North Pole, Alaska.

11

Truckee

California

12

Taos

New Mexico

13

Foley

Alabama

14

Kennebunkport

Maine

15

Ashland

Oregon

16

Mammoth Lakes

California

17

Sun Valley

Idaho

18

Santa Claus

Indiana

19

Hershey

Pennsylvania

20

Frankenmuth

Michigan

21

Bardstown

Kentucky

22

Prescott

Arizona

23

Rhinebeck

New York

24

Deadwood

South Dakota

25

Andalusia

Alabama

26

Frederick

Maryland

27

Overland Park

Kansas

28

Theodore

Alabama

29

Clearwater

Florida

30

Leavenworth

Washington

31

Amana Colonies

Iowa

32

Dubuque

Iowa

33

Oxford

Mississippi

34

Bethesda

Maryland

35

Conway

Arkansas

36

Lawrence

Kansas

37

McAdenville

North Carolina

38

Williamsburg

Virginia

39

Rehoboth Beach

Delaware

40

Winston-Salem

North Carolina

41

Benton

Arkansas

42

Breckenridge

Colorado

43

Grapevine

Texas

44

Van Buren

Arkansas

45

Branson

Missouri

46

Savannah

Georgia

47

Greenville

South Carolina

48

Rockland

Maine

49

Galena

Illinois

50

Vicksburg

Mississippi

51

Whitefish

Montana

52

Lewes

Delaware

53

Cape May

New Jersey

54

St. Augustine

Florida

55

Woodstock

Vermont

56

Clifton

Ohio

57

Bozeman

Montana

58

Naperville

Illinois

59

Sheridan

Wyoming

60

Harpers Ferry

West Virginia

61

Helen

Georgia

62

Henderson

Nevada

63

Medora

North Dakota

64

Morristown

New Jersey

65

Cedarburg

Wisconsin

66

Midway

Utah

67

Westerly

Rhode Island

68

Stillwater

Minnesota

69

Wheeling

West Virginia

70

Wicksburg

Alabama

71

Guthrie

Oklahoma

72

Minden

Nebraska

73

Skaneateles

New York

74

Shipshewana

Indiana

75

North Conway

New Hampshire

 INFO: Mixbook

Leavenworth, Washington - One Of The Best Christmas Towns

Just a short flight from Boise or a 7-hour drive this trip is a bucket list must-do for those who love Christmas!

Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

Comments
