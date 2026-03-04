Here in Chelan County, hospitality is at the heart of our local economy. Here, the tip jar is more than a place for spare change; it reflects how our community connects with those who serve us. But a new national report shows that the "tip fatigue" we’ve noticed is not just happening here. It’s a trend backed by data, and it looks very different across states.

East Coast and West Coast tip differently

A 2025 study by JIM, an AI-powered financial platform, found that tipping habits in the U.S. are split between the coasts. After examining more than 89,000 transactions across 177 business types, the report named South Carolina the country’s "Generosity King," with an average tip of 20.71%. It was the only state where tips went above 20%.

How does the Pacific Northwest compare?

Not as well as we might hope. The national average tip is 15.46%, but Oregon, just to our south, has the lowest average at only 13.10%. Other states with low tipping include New York at 13.72% and Alaska at 14.11%.

Tipping via Canva Tipping via Canva loading...

For people in Washington, these numbers are a wake-up call.

We’re not in the bottom five, but we are seeing changes as the usual 15-20% tip is challenged by higher costs and digital tip prompts. In places like Leavenworth’s bistros or Chelan’s tasting rooms, these tipping rates can mean the difference between a strong service staff and one that is struggling.

The current state of tipping

As we move through 2026, we have to ask: Are we tipping less because we’re frustrated with the system, or because local economic difficulties and the post-pandemic higher prices (that never seemed to come back down) have made us more careful with our money? Whatever the reason, the next time you buy a latte in downtown Wenatchee, remember that the data shows our neighbors are paying attention.

