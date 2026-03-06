The Secret Life of SNL Creator Lorne Michaels Revealed!
The 51st season of Saturday Night Live has been underway on NBC.
Lorne Michaels has led this great institution for nearly the entire 50 years. NBC briefly made a mistake in the early 80s by replacing him during seasons 6 through 10 (1981-1985).
Have any Washington residents been a SNL Cast Member?
Julia Sweeney
Born and raised in Spokane, she is the oldest of five children. Julia attended Marycliff High School and Gonzaga Preparatory School. She graduated from the University of Washington. She appeared as a featured SNL cast member from 1990 to 1994. Julia is most well known for her character "Pat," who was based on a classmate in Spokane. The real Pat went on to become a Grayline charter tour bus driver in Seattle. (I know this because I met her in Seattle back in the mid-90s.)
Chris Kattan
Chris graduated from Bainbridge High School in 1989 and began his comedy career at The Groundlings, a well-known improv school in Los Angeles and a feeder for SNL. He was a cast member on SNL from 1996 to 2003, where he played notable characters like Mr. Peepers, Mango, and Azrael Abyss. In 1998, he starred alongside Will Ferrell in the film “A Night at the Roxbury.”
Devon Walker
A stand-up comedian, actor, and writer. In 2022, Walker joined as a featured player for SNL’s 48th season. Devon was born on February 13, 1991, in Washington state but grew up in Austin, Texas. He attended Texas State University.
Here's a list of SNL cast members with ties to Washington
