Police arrested a Grant County Corrections Deputy following a domestic violence incident in Soap Lake Wednesday night.

Grant County Sheriff's Office said Soap Lake police officers responded to the incident and arrested Nickolas Eifert. Officials say the Grant County Sheriff's Office does not tolerate domestic violence, and the Sheriff's Office is not involved with the police investigation. Instead, the Soap Lake Police Department will investigate.

Eifert has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation proceeds. Officials say they will ask the county's risk pool, Clear Risk Solutions, to conduct an internal investigation.

The Sheriff's Office noted the importance of believing victims of domestic violence, especially when one of their employees is involved.

While the details of the incident have not been publicized, officials said Eifert faces a charge of fourth-degree assault.