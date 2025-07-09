Somewhere between Ellensburg and Manastash Ridge is something out of Stranger Things: A mysterious, never-ending hole that seemingly doesn’t have a bottom. A while ago, I heard about this frightening hole and wrote about it.

What is Mel’s Hole?

Mel’s Hole, believed to exist somewhere between Ellensburg and Manastash Ridge, is something that seems to be straight out of a Stranger Things show script—a mysterious, never-ending hole.

Ellensburg, WA (Canva)



When did Mel’s Hole become a household myth?

In February 1997, Mel Waters, from the Ellensburg region, called the overnight Art Bell radio program, which was well known for its usual topics of the paranormal. He told the radio host that he believed the hole to be at least 80,000 feet deep.

Is it possible that Mel’s Hole is fake?

Yes, Mel's Hole is widely regarded to be a hoax—the hole’s incredible and scientifically impossible properties have been dismissed by actual geologists, who say it is physically impossible for a hole of that size and depth to exist.

Geologists at work (Canva)

Why do scientists believe Mel’s Hole is considered a hoax?



There have been many attempts to locate the hole. Additionally, there are no public records indicating that Mel Waters owns property in the area.

Experts say a hole of the claimed depth would collapse due to immense pressure and heat from the surrounding earth.

Mel Water has made astounding claims about Mel’s Hole

Mel claimed that this hole can:

Heal cancer

Bring animals back from the dead

Transform metals, all of which are scientifically impossible.

Canva

Why did people bite on this story to begin with?



The story gained traction due to an actual, old, abandoned mine shaft in the Ellensburg area.

Here’s a video that explains the mystery behind Mel's Hole:

