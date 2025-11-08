What is the snowiest place in the U.S.?

The snowiest place in the United States is a tie between Mount Rainier and Mount Baker in Washington State.

These two volcanic mountains receive an average of 645 inches of snowfall every year. The record snowfall for Rainier (1,122 inches) and Baker (1,140 inches) - the highest totals in the world.

Rainier & Baker receive a considerable amount of snow because of two factors:

* Their high elevation

* Their proximity to precipitation from the Pacific Ocean.

Compare these Snowy Washington Locations with the four snowiest cities (on average) in America:

1. Syracuse, New York

Average seasonal snowfall: 127.8 inches - You would need the snowfall of FIVE Syracuse winters to equal one year of snowfall at either Mt. Rainier or Mt. Baker.

Syracuse gets hit with heavy snowfall because of its location near the Great Lakes and the lake-effect snowstorms.

2. Erie, Pennsylvania

Average seasonal snowfall: 104.3 inches—Six winters in Erie, PA, would equal one year of snowfall at either Mt. Rainier or Mt. Baker.

3. Rochester, New York

Average seasonal snowfall: 102 inches - You would need the snowfall of SIX Rochester winters to equal one year of snowfall at either Mt. Rainier or Mt. Baker.

Odd fact: The current median home sale price in Rochester is $245,000.

4. Buffalo, New York

Average seasonal snowfall: 95.4 inches - You would need the snowfall of nearly SEVEN Buffalo winters to equal one year of snowfall at either Mt. Rainier or Mt. Baker.

The Christmas week snowstorm of 2022 dropped six feet of snow.

