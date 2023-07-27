Mouth Watering Steaks in the Wenatchee Valley
Steak, yum... Some may say their best steak came from a high-end fancy restaurant, and some may say the best one comes from their kitchen. Whichever way, and which ever cut, Steak is always the best answer for dinner or even lunch.
Top 5 Restaurants for a Steak in the Wenatchee Valley:
McGlinn's Public House
"A gem in Wenatchee. Absolutely delicious food. Great service. We did takeout and they did curbside for us which was so helpful. The beer bread was delicious with honey butter! Great salads - chowder - grilled cheese was even delish. 10/10. Also the outside seating ambience is really nice - and sometimes they have live music. Definitely will go here again next time we're in Wenatchee." - Natasha W
The Windmill -
"The food is good! The place is small but cozy. The building is old, but it's well kept. It has character and they shouldn't change it because it wouldn't be the same. I had the New York steak and rice pilaf. Stake was good and juicy. The rice was good too. I loved the fresh veggies. You can tell they buy quality ingredients. I don't live in wetnachee, but I have been here two times already because I like the food and the place. Definitely recommend it!" - Jackie C
Rail Station and Ale House -
"The food was good tasting. I had the beef briskets and my wife had a Chi Chi. Service and ambience outside was great too. We will return." - Pete R
Joe's Log Cabin -
"Surprisingly bomb ass food. Some of the best fries I've ever had, and their fry sauce was amazing.
Got the double burger one night and it was really good, 6 oz sirloin the next and also really good. Went back for the fries though so amazing.
Employees are real cool too. Wish they had a place like this back home, was only passing through on a vacation." - Stephen C
The Rock Bar and Grill - Rock Island
"Delicious food and fantastic service! I'm
a rock island local so you can bet I'll be a regular here!! 5 out of 5 from me!" - Kellen C
Now get up and head out for some yummy steak!
