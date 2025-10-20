Winter in NCW is not that far away. The thermostat has already teased the frozen mark here in the Wenatchee Valley and just below freezing on the Columbia Plateau. I've lived in this beautiful part of the state for 18 years. During that time, it's been as cold as -5°F. I attended school in Seattle and remember it getting into the single digits a few times.

Washington residents have had to endure a handful of record-setting winters. Below are some of the coldest temperatures ever recorded in the modern era, beginning in 1914.

Here's what the Farmers Almanac thinks about how much snow is coming this Winter to North Central Washington: Click here for the full story

This is a list of the lowest temperatures recorded in towns and cities across Washington from 1914–2024, based on data from the NOAA. If you see any other numbers from other websites, it is not the official extreme temperature of the National Weather Service.

**Bellingham:** On January 20th, 1937, the temperature reached -4°F.

**Bremerton:** On December 21st, 1990, the temperature was 7°F.

**Ellensburg:** On December 12th, 1919, the temperature dropped to -31°F.

**Ephrata:** On February 1st, 1950, it reached -24°F.

**Everett:** On January 18th, 1950, the temperature fell to 1°F above zero.

**Leavenworth:** On December 30th, 1968, the temperature reached a low of -36°F.

Mazama: On December 30, 1968, the temperature reached -48°F, which ties with Winthrop for the coldest recorded temperature in Washington.

**Olympia**: On January 1, 1979, the recorded low was -8°F.

**Pullman**: On December 30, 1968, it reached -32°F.

**Renton**: On January 18, 1950, the low was -10°F.

**Richland**: On December 13, 1919, the temperature was -29°F.

**Seattle**: On January 31, 1950, it reached 0°F.

**Spokane**: On December 30, 1968, the recorded low was -25°F. 30, 1968, the recorded low was -25°F.

**Waterville:** On December 30, 1968, the temperature dropped to -36°F.

**Wenatchee:** On December 29, 1968, temperatures reached -21°F at Panborn Airport, while it was recorded at -19°F at the Wenatchee water treatment plant.

**Winthrop:** On December 30, 1968, the temperature plummeted to -48°F, tying with Mazama for the coldest recorded temperature in Washington State.

**Yakima:** On January 9, 1909, Yakima recorded a low of -28°F.

