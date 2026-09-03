This is the question everyone asks once Labor Day Weekend arrives. It's the question that starts making the rounds at coffee shops and grocery store checkout lines: when's the first snow going to hit Wenatchee? The National Weather Service in Spokane recently broke down the numbers, and the answer is more precise than most people expect.

Officially, it takes just a tenth of an inch — 0.01 inches — to count as the season's first measurable snowfall. For Wenatchee and the surrounding valley, that date lands on average around December 2nd. The earliest it's ever happened here was October 22nd, 1933, when 0.3 inches fell decades before most of us were born. Higher elevations play by different rules entirely — mountain passes and higher terrain in North Central Washington often see their first flakes by late October or November, well ahead of the valley floor.

What September and October Actually Look Like

Almanac.com's short-range outlook for Wenatchee starts warm and stays that way through early September, sunny and hot through the 11th before shifting toward scattered showers and cooler temperatures by the 12th. Late September brings a mix of sun and rain, setting the tone for an October that opens rainy and cool, dries out mid-month, turns rainy and chilly again around the 20th, then closes with a surprising stretch of sunny, warm weather through Halloween.

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The Bigger Picture This Winter

Longer-range forecasts point toward a warmer, wetter winter across the Intermountain region — with snowfall expected to run above normal despite the warmer temperature trend. That combination tends to make for tricky, unpredictable travel rather than a steady, easy winter. The coldest stretches are pegged for mid-to-late December, early and late January, and early February, with the snowiest windows falling in late November, late December, and early February.

For Wenatchee Valley residents dusting off snow shovels and swapping out summer tires, the message is simple: expect an average start to snow season, but don't be shocked if this winter brings more of it than usual once it arrives.

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