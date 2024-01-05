J. Woody Lotts Resigns As Executive Director Of Numerica PAC

Wenatchee — After two years of dedicated service, J. Woody Lotts, Executive Director of the Numerica Performing Arts Center (Numerica PAC), has made the heartfelt decision to resign.

Mr. Lotts will be leaving his position to relocate out of state, choosing to be closer to his family in Arizona.

In expressing his departure, Mr. Lotts conveyed his deep appreciation for the unwavering support received from Numerica PAC members, sponsors, and donors, acknowledging their vital contributions to the vibrant performing arts scene in Wenatchee. He shared,

"Serving as the Executive Director of Numerica PAC has been a tremendous honor. As I embark on this new chapter to be closer to my Arizona family, I am confident that Numerica PAC will continue to thrive under new leadership." - Woody Lotts

Acknowledging Mr. Lotts' impactful contributions, Numerica PAC Board of Directors President Steve Robinson stated,

"We thank Woody for his leadership in successfully reopening Numerica PAC in the fall of 2021 after the pandemic shutdown and for his positive influence on patrons' experiences. We wish him the very best in his new endeavors and extend our gratitude for his commitment to the arts in our community."

Looking ahead:

the Numerica PAC Board of Directors will initiate a comprehensive search for a new Executive Director to guide Numerica PAC into its next chapter. Robinson reassured the community, saying,

"During this transition period, the board and our talented staff can assure the community that operations will continue seamlessly. We remain committed to maintaining the high standard of artistic programming and patron experience for which Numerica PAC is known."

About Numerica Performing Arts Center: The Numerica Performing Arts Center in downtown Wenatchee is a vibrant theater committed to enriching the community through diverse and high-quality performing arts experiences. Presenting various performances, including music, theater, dance, and more, Numerica PAC attracts audiences from across the Pacific Northwest.

10 Cringey Things Washington State Needs to Leave Behind in 2024 Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

The Best Performing Arts Venues In Connecticut There are many stages in Connecticut where you can watch someone dance, sing, or act, some do it better than others. just like the performers. Here's the 10 best performing arts venues in Connecticut Gallery Credit: Google