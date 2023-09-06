Pad Thai Anyone? Wenatchee WA Provides!
I absolutely love Pad Thai, and we are super lucky to have some really tasty places to visit to get such a dish, right here in the Wenatchee Valley, but where are the best places? Yelp helps us!
Top 5 Best Restaurants for Pad Thai:
1. Om Cooking
"Asian food is our favorite. We travel often and we're kind of food snobs when food isn't authentic. This restaurant is on point! The staff is so sweet and helpful. The restaurant is cute. The food amazing!" - Sherry F
2. Spring Lotus
"For a Vietnamese restaurant in Wenatchee I was surprised how good it was. Portion sizes were huge, place was clean and nice, staff was friendly and attentive. Very flavorful, I'd come back." - Alex N
3. Mai Lee Thai
"Great customer service as well quick delicious food. Chicken pad thai is amazing. Best I've ever had!" - Cassie C
4. Spice Thai Restaurant
"We come here regularly, I would say every other Friday or Saturday so I'm surprised to see some lower scores for reviews for this place because it's always consistently good in my experience. After trying every Thai restaurant in town this is by far our favorite. The food is extremely flavorful and fresh, reasonable prices compared to other Thai restaurants in Wenatchee, and the staff are very attentive and nice. Recommend the fresh rolls, Yellow Curry, and Pad Kra Proa with a fried egg." - Anuel
5. Blue Flame Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar
"Decided to give one of my old favorite spots in town a try. Ordered a Dragon Roll & Vegetable pad Thai, was served within 20 min and whole meal was good. Will be back" - Carmen D
