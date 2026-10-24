Win a Year of Pet Food at Coastal’s Halloween Costume Contest
Somewhere in the Wenatchee Valley, there’s a dog who looks great as a hot dog. A cat has finally agreed to wear a cape. On Halloween, Coastal Farm & Ranch in East Wenatchee wants to see them.
The store is hosting a pet costume contest on Saturday, October 31. Bring your pet dressed up and enter. Every entry goes into a drawing for a year’s worth of Nutrena pet food or animal feed. That’s a big prize, especially if you’re feeding more than one hungry mouth.
The Details You’ll Need
Coastal Farm & Ranch is at 260 Highline Drive in East Wenatchee, right across the street from Costco. The event is on Halloween, this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but judging happens at 1 p.m. If you want a shot at the Coastal gift cards for the top pet costumes, arrive before then.
A tip from someone who has tried to get a dog into a costume: give yourself extra time. Pets don’t always cooperate on the first try. Bring treats, and don’t be surprised if the costume comes off by 1:15.
Give Back While You’re There
Coastal will be collecting donations of pet food and pet toys while you’re in the store. Those items go to local animal shelters, including the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society and other shelters in our area.
It’s a simple way to help. If you have a bag of food your pet turned its nose up at, or a few toys that aren’t getting played with, bring them along. Shelters run out of supplies quickly, and even a small donation can make a difference.
So come for the costumes and the chance to win. Leave a bag of kibble or a squeaky toy for the animals still waiting for a home. For a Halloween morning in East Wenatchee, that’s a pretty good plan.
Here are some pics for inspiration from an animal lover down south:
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