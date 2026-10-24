Somewhere in the Wenatchee Valley, there’s a dog who looks great as a hot dog. A cat has finally agreed to wear a cape. On Halloween, Coastal Farm & Ranch in East Wenatchee wants to see them.

The store is hosting a pet costume contest on Saturday, October 31. Bring your pet dressed up and enter. Every entry goes into a drawing for a year’s worth of Nutrena pet food or animal feed. That’s a big prize, especially if you’re feeding more than one hungry mouth.

The Details You’ll Need

Coastal Coastal

Coastal Farm & Ranch is at 260 Highline Drive in East Wenatchee, right across the street from Costco. The event is on Halloween, this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but judging happens at 1 p.m. If you want a shot at the Coastal gift cards for the top pet costumes, arrive before then.

A tip from someone who has tried to get a dog into a costume: give yourself extra time. Pets don’t always cooperate on the first try. Bring treats, and don’t be surprised if the costume comes off by 1:15.

Canva Canva

Give Back While You’re There

Coastal will be collecting donations of pet food and pet toys while you’re in the store. Those items go to local animal shelters, including the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society and other shelters in our area.

It’s a simple way to help. If you have a bag of food your pet turned its nose up at, or a few toys that aren’t getting played with, bring them along. Shelters run out of supplies quickly, and even a small donation can make a difference.

So come for the costumes and the chance to win. Leave a bag of kibble or a squeaky toy for the animals still waiting for a home. For a Halloween morning in East Wenatchee, that’s a pretty good plan.

Here are some pics for inspiration from an animal lover down south:

Must-Have Halloween Costumes for Louisiana Pets As pet owners, we spend a good amount of money on Halloween items for our pets, including food, treats, and costumes. One out of every five pet owners will spend over $50 buying a Halloween costume for their furry friends. The National Retail Federation estimates that we will spend $13.1 billion combined on all of Halloween, including decorations, pumpkins, parties, costumes, pet costumes, and candy.

According to the NRF, when it comes to our pets,

"Pets continue to join in on Halloween celebrations, with consumers planning on spending $0.86 billion on costumes for their furry friends."

There are some great Louisiana-themed costumes that can be found. Now, the costumes might not have Louisiana names, but you can use them for fun Halloween ideas. Gallery Credit: Bernadette Lee

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: Gallery Credit: Linda Lombardi

The 10 most searched pets in the US The website allaboutcats.com took a look at internet search trends to see what the most in-demand pets are in the US. The results may surprise you. Gallery Credit: Bob Giaquinto