Three Cascade School District schools have been recognized among the best elementary and middle schools for 2027 by the publication U.S. News & World Report.

The report looked at the performance of almost 2,000 elementary schools and over 1,300 middle schools across Washington state. This year, Alpine Lakes Elementary School and Icicle River Middle School earned the distinction for the third consecutive year, while the Home Link Elementary Program was also recognized for its outstanding achievement.

Superintendent Tracy Edou said the honor reflects the dedication of the educators, staff, students, and families at these schools.

"We are incredibly proud of this recognition," said superintendent Dr. Tracey Edou. "These honors reflect our collective commitment to providing high-quality learning experiences for every student and demonstrate the strength of our educational programs across grade levels."

Edou said the achievements of Alpine Lakes Elementary and Icicle River Middle School are also supported by the preparation and learning experiences provided at Kodiak Cubs Preschool, Peshastin-Dryden Elementary School, and Beaver Valley School, whose staff play a vital role in developing and supporting students as they progress through the district.