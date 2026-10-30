The Chelan County Public Utility District Commission seat for Position 1 is open. Commissioner Garry Arseneault is not seeking re-election. The two candidates for the non-partisan seat are Colleen Fei and Aaron Young.

Frei is an attorney and former executive with the Washington Wine Growers Association. Young has been an active member of the Chelan County Republican Central Committee, the North Central WA Home Builders Association, and the family orchard business operations.

TownSquare Media posed questions of both candidates for the purpose of this article, but Candidate Frei did not respond to the invitation.

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TSM: Please describe three key policy priorities of your campaign. What should voters consider about your candidacy for this seat?

-- Aaron Young

The current Board of Commissioners has done an exemplary job managing Chelan County PUD, keeping our rates among the lowest in the nation while maintaining remarkable fiscal strength. I am running to support and continue that proven track record, focusing on three key priorities:

Upholding Ratepayer Protection and "Growth Pays for Growth": Backing the board’s disciplined approach to cost allocation. As industrial power requests surge, heavy users, especially data centers, must fully pay their own way so local families, orchards, and small businesses never subsidize industrial expansion. Sustaining Proactive Grid Hardening and Wildfire Mitigation: Continuing the board’s forward-thinking investments in hydro turbine refurbishment, selective undergrounding, right of way clearing, and digital grid automation to keep our system resilient and reliable through all seasons. Enhancing Service and Permitting Delivery for Local Users: Building on the district's operational strength by drawing on my background to streamline commercial connection and engineering review timelines for local farms, shops, and homebuilders. What voters should consider:

Voters should consider that I am running for continuity, not disruption. The current commissioners have set a gold standard of utility stewardship, and I bring decades of local service, 18 years as a volunteer firefighter in Malaga, 12 years on the County Planning Commission, and 15 years in agriculture to support that mission. I am also the only candidate living south of Wenatchee, providing essential geographic balance on the commission.

-- Colleen Frei did not respond

TSM: What accomplishments and background demonstrate you are the best choice for commissioner?

Serving on a high-performing board requires someone who understands land use, emergency response, and local economic realities and who respects the hard work already accomplished:

Planning & Regional Land Use (12 Years Planning Commission & Current Boundary Review Board): I have spent over a decade working within Chelan County’s regulatory and capital-planning frameworks. This provided experience in evaluating infrastructure corridors, balancing regional growth, and collaborating with local jurisdictions.

Emergency Response & Wildfire Insight (18 Years Volunteer Firefighter, 3 Years USFS Wildland, 15 Years EMT): My background with Chelan County Fire District 1 in Malaga and the Leavenworth Ranger District gives me a clear operational appreciation for the current board's aggressive wildfire mitigation and vegetation management initiatives.

Practical Economic Roots (15 Years Agriculture, General Contractor, Ag Forestry Class 28): As a tree fruit grower, packer, and shipper in Malaga and past board member of the North Central Homebuilders Association, I know firsthand how vital predictable power rates and timely utility connections are to keeping our working economy viable.

Steadfast Public Commitment: From earning Eagle Scout to decades of volunteer service, I have proven I stay the course. I will bring steady, collaborative, and enduring leadership to support the district’s ongoing success.

-- Colleen Frei did not respond

TSM: What are the biggest challenges facing the PUD and ratepayers?

The PUD is in an enviable financial and operational position thanks to the exemplary foresight of the current board, but external pressures require continued vigilance:

Managing Regional Energy Demand Pressures: The Pacific Northwest is facing sharp increases in power demand. The challenge is preserving Chelan County’s clean hydro capacity so that local residential and agricultural needs always come first, while maintaining the board's firm policy that large energy-intensive loads do not strain local resources.

Wildfire Risk and Environmental Resilience: Sustaining reliability across rugged terrain requires ongoing execution of the board’s strategic wildfire mitigation plan, hardening poles, clearing rights-of-way, selectively undergrounding vulnerable distribution lines, and completing major turbine overhauls.

Inflationary Pressures on Long-Term Capital Projects: Supply chain costs for transformers, wire, and specialized utility hardware remain elevated. Preserving our low-cost advantage requires sticking strictly to the board's conservative fiscal principles and prioritizing core utility reliability above all else.

-- Colleen Frei did not respond

TSM: What is your stance on the further development of data centers in the district?

I fully endorse and support the current commission’s rigorous, proactive approach to high-density loads: growth must pay for growth.

Because of our low-cost, clean hydropower, Chelan County is attractive to high-load uses, including data center developers. The current board has set the right standard, and I will ensure we hold that line:

Complete Cost Allocation: 100% of the costs for substations, line enhancements, and transmission engineering required by data centers must be paid upfront by the developer. Local ratepayers must never bear the burden of these buildouts.

Protection of Local Capacity: Chelan County's hydro assets were built by and for our local community. Power allocations must prioritize our local homes, orchards, cold storage facilities, and downtown businesses before high-density industrial loads are accommodated.

Defensive Contract Terms: Maintaining ironclad interconnection and service contracts that insulate the PUD and our customer-owners from stranded-asset risk if technology or market demands change down the road.

-- Colleen Frei did not respond

TSM: Why will the public be best served by electing you?

The public will be best served by a commissioner who recognizes that our current board has done an exceptional job and wants to maintain that high standard of excellence, not reinvent the wheel.

The PUD is a public trust, and it belongs to the people of Chelan County. My role on the commission will be to protect and strengthen the legacy of low rates, financial stability, and reliable power that the current commissioners have established.

I bring practical, hands-on experience as a lifelong resident, former orchardist, firefighter, and county planning commissioner who understands how PUD decisions impact our community every day. Furthermore, as a resident of Malaga and the only candidate living south of Wenatchee, I ensure that Malaga, Squilchuck, Stemilt, and South Wenatchee have an active, dedicated voice at the table. Voters can count on me to stay the course, work collaboratively with my fellow commissioners, and keep our public power secure for generations to come.

-- Colleen Frei did not respond

Contact the candidates;

Aaron Young

https://youngforpud.com | AaronYoung4ChelanPUD@gmail.com | (509) 679-2175

Colleen Frei