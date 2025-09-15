Chelan PUD Commissioners have extended the contract for General Manager Kirk Hudson through December 2029.

Hudson was named general manager in 2022 and is a 28-year employee of the utility.

PUD Commission Board President Steve McKenna told Townsquare Media Hudson is guiding Chelan PUD with a steady focus on delivering value for customers.

"PUD staff is doing a great job under his leadership, and we just want to keep that going for another three years," said McKenna. "He's really been the right leader to guide the PUD into the future. Everything that we have been doing is looking into the future, making plans." --Steve McKenna, President, Chelan PUD Board of Commissioners

In a news release announcing Hudson's contract extension, Commissioner Garry Arsenault praised Hudson's vision.

“Kirk has helped us imagine what’s possible and begin the work to make it happen. This is exactly the kind of leadership we need right now, ensuring the PUD is focused on the best interests of our customers and communities.”

The Board singled out some of the Chelan PUD's milestones achieved under Hudson's tenure, including:

Service Center opening: Consolidating operations into a new campus to improve customer service and enhance efficiency.

Financial strength: Maintaining AA+ bond ratings, among the highest in the nation for public utilities, allowing reinvestment into community priorities.

Environmental stewardship: Successfully implementing habitat conservation plans, resulting in the best Chinook survival study in twenty years.

Clean energy innovation: Hosting the region’s inaugural Clean Energy Expo and partnering with Helion to site the world’s first fusion power plant on PUD property.

Large load framework: Implementing a policy to protect low rates and reliable service as power demand rises.

Park upgrades: The largest series of improvements since their construction, adding the new splash pad, apple-themed playground, widened trail segments, and separate lanes for bikes and pedestrians along the Apple Capital Loop Trail.