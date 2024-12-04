Imagine 2075 is the Chelan PUD's lodestar, a template for future activity. After months of publicity and brouhaha, the plan is now available in all its wonky glory. Note that this 25-page document is a proposal and subject to change.

According to spokesperson Rachel Hansen, the plan is "bold," "enduring" but not infallible or above reasoned critique. The PUD seeks input.

There are two avenues for customer feedback. You can submit comments to customeroutreach@chelanpud.org or take a short, open-ended survey, which isn't online yet (it will be later in the week).

Get our free mobile app

Commissioners will gather on Dec. 16 to discuss the feedback in more detail.

On Monday commissioners approved next year's preliminary budget. They also heard an earful about what Hansen calls "growing electrical demand" in the county. Deliberations are underway regarding a potential real estate acquisition in South Wenatchee; the property would house an electricity substation.