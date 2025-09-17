What beers are currently in your fridge?

If you're like me, the kinds of beers constantly change. I have a few favorites that I alternate between. What do you think are the most popular brands of beer for all of the residents of the state of Washington?

I recently discovered Ollie, a great online resource for finding the most popular beers in each state.

This website looks at distribution data for towns, counties, and entire states. Ollie is part of the Next Glass brand network, including Untappd Insights, Untappd for Business, Hop Culture, and BeerAdvocate.

When I have a bunch of friends over to watch college football, or the Seahawks at my place, I usually will grab at least a six-pack of Rainiers.

It was no surprise to see Rainier Beer, or as my friends like to say, "Rain Dogs," ranked so highly in Washington.

Another of my favorites from this side of the mountains, Bale Breaker Brewing Company, a favorite hop farm/brewery in Yakima County's hop country, landed two varieties in the top ten.

Here are Washington's ten most popular beers

10 - Sky Kraken (Pale Ale-New England/Hazy) – Fremont Brewing

9 - Tropic Haze India Pale Ale (IPA-American) – Silver City Brewing

8 - Haze Harvest Fresh Hop Hazy IPA (IPA-Other) – Bale Breaker Brewing Company

7 - Lush IPA (IPA-American) – Fremont Brewing

6 - Space Dust IPA (IPA-American) – Elysian Brewing Company

5 - Manny’s Pale Ale (Pale Ale-American) – Georgetown Brewing Company

4 - African Amber (Red Ale-American Amber/Red) – Mac & Jack’s Brewing Company

3 - Green Rush Fresh Hop IPA (IPA-Other) – Bale Breaker Brewing Company

2 - Rainier (Lager-American) – Pabst Brewing Company

1 - Bodhizafa (IPA-American) – Georgetown Brewing Company

