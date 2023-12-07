Popular Coffee Stand in Wenatchee, Closing? The Sad Truth

A popular longtime coffee stand in Wenatchee is set to close at the end of the year.

The Java Station, located on the corner of S. Miller.

531 S. Miller St, Wenatchee WA.

Has announced they will be shutting their doors due to some interesting circumstances.

The Message:

" To All Our Loyal Customers,

With Heavy hearts, we are reluctantly announcing that our last day here, doing business as The Java Station, will be Dec. 23rd. We have recently been informed that the 76 gas station owners will be replacing us with a convenient store, therefore terminating our lease.

Although we would love to continue at a new location, our future elsewhere is currently unknown. We would like to thank every single supporter for their devotion and loyalty. These past 8 years of wonderful times and memories will always be cherished, and we are forever thankful.

The Java Station."

There is still time to support the Java Station.

December 23rd will be their final open day and will be sorely missed.

Stop in to check out the items for sale while you grab that nice cup of coffee and enjoy some lasting memories.

The Java Station is yet another business added to the closures for the Wenatchee Valley. Recently Badger Mountain Brewery announced their closure citing the pandemic and raising costs with slower business.

Local Brewery Announces Closure (kpq.com)

No word yet on what convenient store will take its place. It should be noted, this store will be placed right next to Ernie's Market on S. Miller.

