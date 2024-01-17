Sweeten Life with Customized Treats from Sugar Momma Sweets

Ok, it finally happened, I tried a Macaroon for the first time! Yes it took me 34 years, and man was I impressed! Now, I don't know if I was more impressed with how amazingly it was made, or if I was highly impressed by Sugar Momma Sweets.

So many different flavors of YUM!

Sugar Momma Sweets, Cashmere WA

"It all started as a hobby. But now, our love of baking and decorating cookies for your special occasion has become our business!" - Bio on Facebook

What really sparked my personal interest was a recent Bake Sale put on by the Cashmere High School Senior Class of 2024.

There was thee coolest cookie to buy, and you bet your butt I did!

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

What you see in the picture above is a "Canvas Cookie" as I'd call it.

Edible "Watercolor" paint equipped with a paint brush!

Does it work? You tell me... (See Below)

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

I'd say, YES, absolutely!

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

Not only did my mom heart fill with joy, simply because my daughter felt like Picasso, then got to eat it! (Better than a non-edible Picasso if you ask me...)

They make the "Canvas Cookies" available per seasons too!

Not Just Cookies - Have your next Birthday cake made by them! YUM

Even take a dip in one of their take-home kits!

Made fresh daily, and located right in the heart of Cottage Ave. in Cashmere WA

For More information:

Sugar Momma Sweets on Instagram

Sugar Momma Sweets on Facebook

201 Cottage Avenue Suite #2, Cashmere, WA, United States, Washington

(509) 888-1937

