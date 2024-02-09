Is the State of Washington Changing a Holiday?

Changing the date to this national holiday would be a huge gift to America.

For decades, there has been a desire to make the day after the Super Bowl a national holiday. There have been petitions attempting to sway federal lawmakers to make the change a reality.

The lowest productive day in America

The Monday after the Super Bowl is statistically infamous for being the lowest productive day for companies across our nation. An average of 16 million people are planning to take personal time off. Another 9% will call in sick and miss work.

US senators and congressmen from Washington should get the ball rolling with other elected officials - to change the date of President's Day - to the day after the Super Bowl.

Why does President’s Day fall on the 3rd Monday in February?

Most of us know the origin of President’s Day - officially honors the birthdays of President George Washington. On a federal government level, the holiday is referred to as Washington’s birthday.

George Washington’s birthday is February 22nd.

From 1879 to 1970, our nation celebrated Washington’s birthday - every year on the 22nd. In 1968, federal lawmakers created a three-day holiday weekend - on the 3rd Monday in February as part of the Uniform Monday Holiday Act.

The new three-day holiday weekend was first observed in 1972 and included honoring Abraham Lincoln’s February 12th birthday.

This year’s Super Bowl falls on Sunday, February 11th.

Meaning, the proposed newly moved President’s Day falls exactly on Lincoln’s birthday!

This year, President's Day will be observed on Monday, February 19th, 2024 - 8 days after the Super Bowl.

Moving President’s Day up a week, would still honor the lives of two great American presidents and allow our nation to fully appreciate an original American event: Super Bowl Sunday.

Both sides of the aisle could get behind this great idea.

