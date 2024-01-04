Every so often, our community is rocked by the news of a child, sometimes as old as a high schooler - drowning.

When the new YMCA facility is completed in the winter of 2025: A program will be launched with the goal of zero youth drowning deaths in our community.

The Wenatchee Valley YMCA, the Wenatchee School District, and the Eastmont School District are joining together with the upcoming “Every Kid Swims” mission - designed to ensure that every child in the lower Wenatchee Valley is “water-safe” by the fifth grade.

What does being “water-safe” mean?

Water safety means that our area youth will clearly understand the procedures, precautions, and policies associated with safety in, on, and around bodies of water, where there is a risk of injury or drowning.

Some sobering and frightening facts

According to the CDC: Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4 and the 2nd leading cause of unintentional injury death for children ages 5-14.

Drowning is the cause of death for most boating accidents.

These startling statistics have prompted our local YMCA to act.

'This groundbreaking initiative – that every child in the Wenatchee Valley will have the opportunity to learn water safety skills – is an example of the power of partnerships. The YMCA is grateful to the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts, who recognize this initiative will save lives, give parents peace of mind, and address critical community needs - this is an example of one of the many reasons we are building a new YMCA in our community.' -Wenatchee Valley YMCA CEO Dorry Foster

When will the YMCA begin construction at the old Chelan County PUD?

The YMCA will break ground in the late spring of 2024 to build a new, state-of-the-art, two-story facility on the now vacated grounds of the Chelan PUD at 5th and Wenatchee Avenue.

How long will it take to build the new Wenatchee Valley YMCA?

Construction is expected to take about 18 months.

How many pools will the new YMCA campus have?

The new YMCA will have two pools – one a lap pool and the other a family-friendly, zero-entry pool for swimming lessons for babies to adolescents.

INFO: Wenatchee Valley YMCA