FBI Warns Washington Residents to Block These 5 Phone Numbers

Slowly, over time, the scammers have upped their game.

I no longer receive messages or emails from a foreign crown prince requesting that I deposit 18 million dollars into my bank account.

What I now get are schemes with more trickery. For example, a recent email requested that I click on a PdF to submit my bid for my side hustle job. A few years ago, a nameless bank warned me that my bank card had been frozen. This weekend, I received a nice text message saying my package was delayed because my mailing address was wrong.

The scammers have upped their game - so you and I must up ours.

BeenVerified users have reported suspicious scams. Over the past two years, several numbers and scams repeatedly appeared on BeenVeried’s Scam Call Monitor, which utilizes a reverse phone tool.

Here are the top recurring text scam topics:

Bank and credit card scams: The baddies urgently attempt to tell you about issues with your banks or credit card companies.

Delivery scams are still common. Alleged delivery scams, impersonating DHL, FedEx, and other delivery companies to fool you into clicking a link.

You won a prize! Of the three, this one upsets me the most. This scam has fooled my mother—not once but twice. Crooks attempts to persuade victims to give them bank account details by promising cash, free vehicles, and other prizes. In my family's case, they succeeded by promising cash, free cars, and other prizes.

If they try calling or texting you, the FBI has warned WA residents to block these five numbers immediately.

