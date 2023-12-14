Your Weekend Guide for the Seattle Kraken Winter Classic

Have you purchased your tickets to see the Seattle Kraken host the Vegas Golden Knights on New Year's Day, Monday, January 1st, 2024?

The game will be played outdoors in Seattle at T-Mobile Park - the home of the Seattle Mariners.

Whether you plan on layering up with a warm hat and gloves to attend - or just want to see Wayne Gretzky in person at one of a few great fan-friendly events. We tell you when and where to go. If you’re ordering a pizza and turning on the flatscreen in your media room - we have you covered as well.

The annual NHL Outdoor Winter Classic leads up a special two-day fan festival in Seattle.

NHL Alumni Association Welcome Event - Saturday evening, December 30th @ 7 pm (fund-raising event for the NHL Alumni Association)

EMERALD CITY TRAPEZE ARTS - 2702 6th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134

Your ticket includes

* Acrobatic performances

* Live music

* Comedy

* Dinner

* Unlimited drinks

* a Q&A session with the GREAT ONE - Wayne Gretzky with Kraken commentator Eddie Olczyk - plus TNT commentator and Spittin’ Chiclets podcast host Paul Bissonnette.

The NHL Fan Village outside of T-Mobile Park

Opens the day before and on game day.

Sunday, December 31st, 4:30–8 PM

Monday, January 1st before and after the game: (9–11:30 AM) and (3–7 PM)

Where? LUMEN FIELD NORTH PARKING LOT

This is free to everyone regardless if you have a ticket to the game. Come to experience:

* interactive games

* hockey greats will stop by for appearances

* get up close to the Stanley Cup

Those great Winter Classic Jersey for the Kraken or Golden Knight fans in your life.

TNT Open Ice Breakaway Event

Monday, January 1st, @ 9 AM |

HATBACK BAR AND GRILLE - 1201 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134

TNT will air their pregame festivities at the Hatback Bar and Grille - across the street from T-Mobile Park. In addition to grabbing a pregame beverage and food, you can enjoy the fish-throwing challenge, ice sculptures, and performances from Fitz and the Tantrums and Seattle’s The Head and The Heart.

Need game tickets?

Puck drop is scheduled for noon, and gates at T-Mobile Park open at 10 am. Tickets are still available.

Planning on just attending the fan festivals and then going to find a game-watch party?

Consider hitting up:

* The 32 Bar and Grill at the Kraken Community Iceplex near Northgate Mall in North Seattle.

* The Hatback Bar and Grille across the street from T-Mobile Park.

* Plus the many other great downtown Seattle bar options.

Staying home and watching?



The 2024 NHL Outdoor Winter Classic game

Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken

Seattle’s T-Mobile Park

TV: TNT

Radio in Seattle: Sportsradio KJR on 93.3 (Huskies Pregame for the CFP semi-final vs. Texas, will occur directly after Kraken post-game.)

