RentCafe.com's report highlighted five PNW communities for their affordability, employment opportunities, and active social scenes. A new report from RentCafe has ranked the most livable metro areas in the country for 2026. The rankings weigh quality of life, opportunity, and affordability based on factors such as socioeconomic status, wellness, job markets, and community life. High on the list was our friends in Spokane. There are great neighborhoods to live in, and exciting Zags games to attend in the Kennel!

Who were the top 3 locations nationally?

Taking the top spot this year is Washington, D.C., with Portland, Maine, and Kansas City, Missouri close behind.

The top PNW liveable metro is Boise: Ranked 10th nationally

Downtown Boise via Canva

Boise’s strong ranking is driven by its strong economic opportunities. The surrounding area has strong labor force growth in key sectors, including construction, manufacturing, and education, and a low unemployment rate.

Seattle is the 2nd most liveable Metro, ranked 13th nationwide

If your main priority is living your best life, Seattle is perfect for social butterflies chasing healthy living. Washington’s iconic Emerald City ranks 2nd nationally in quality of life.

Spokane ranks 3rd among liveable metros in the PNW and 19th nationally.

Spokane's #1 strength is its high socio-economic ranking. It ranks 3rd nationally for its high cost of living.

Portland, Oregon, just missed the top 20, coming in 21st in America

Downtown Portland via Canva

Portland’s strong suit is its quality-of-life ranking (17th in the U.S.).

Eugene is the 29th-ranked metro for liveability

Eugene has a high quality-of-life rating, ranking 18th nationally, just behind Portland.

Salem ranks 6th among PNW metros for livability scores. 80th nationwide.

Salem’s economy ranking is a strong attribute for Oregon’s Capital city.

