A local institution is going the way of untold numbers of mom-and-pop furniture retailers.

Crown Furniture & Mattresses in Wenatchee is shuttering, the store confirmed on Monday. A liquidation sale is underway.

Crown hung in there for more than half a century. The store is owned by Blake Poltz, who succeeded his father, Zane, as head honcho following the latter's death in 2015.

For many family enterprises, intergenerational transfer can be a challenge, but the Poltz family was different, according to spokesperson Jerry Certa. Both father and son had a reputation for "service, quality and integrity," Certa writes in a press release.

In an era when the furniture industry offshored jobs left and right, Crown was proud to carry American-made products, Certa writes.

The COVID-19-induced home furnishings craze bought some time for small retailers, as explained here by the interior design podcast Business of Home. But that renaissance is long over, extinguished by "spiking inflation, a frozen housing market and a moody economy."

Today Crown is at that bittersweet stage in its life cycle where, put simply, everything must go. Poltz and co. are liquidating their entire inventory at discounted prices.

"Crown Furniture begins total liquidation on January 20 at 736 S. Wenatchee Ave," Certa specifies. "Everything must be sold across the 10,000-square-foot store filled with a wide selection of furniture for every room in the home."

"Deep discounts will be offered on all inventory and accessories will be priced 65% off. Famous name brands include Best Home Furnishings, Howard Miller, Leather Italia, Napa, Southerland and Stanton."

Click here for more information.