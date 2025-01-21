In researching a recent article about the snowpack totals for the early winter season in the Central Washington Cascades, I stumbled onto a social media post mentioning something that made my mouth water.

It is so simple and everyone loves this food item.

I never expected to learn about this tasty treat while loking up information about snow totals but it must have been destiny.

I simply wanted to verify when Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort outside Wenatchee, WA. had opened for the season because there was enough snow along with their snowmaking facilities to begin operations before their traditional Thanksgiving weekend target.

And that is when I discovered Pocket Bacon. It's bacon, folded into the shape of a pocket and baked, not fried.

I used to be a frequent skier in the 70's and 80's but that was a back surgery ago and I have missed it ever since. However, Mission Ridge Marketing Manager Tony Hickock told me ski bums have enjoyed Pocket Bacon for decades. It fit into their parkas and provided a burst of energy.

Mission Ridge has been selling Pocket Bacon for three seasons and a certain skier has been spotted on the mountain dressed as a strip of bacon. Leave it to the marketing guy, right?

The bacon-clad Sizzlin' Skier at Mission Ridge Image courtesy Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort

Hickock says Pocket Bacon is so popular, they sell it at the Ka-Wham Cafe and at the lift ticket booth. It may be worth the scenic drive for non-skiers and snowboarders craving bacon.

The idea of a portable protien snack that is deliscious and gives you such satisfaction got me to thinking. Why are the skiers and snowboarders enjoying all the benefits?

Why not pocket bacon when you're hiking, biking, playing golf, walking the dog? OK, that may be a problem but why not Pocket Bacon at work?

The genius of pocket bacon is it's a savory-sweet snack but easily portable because it's wrapped in foil to keep it warm and fits in your pocket. You can eat it on the slope, the chair ride or the lift line, and you don't have to stop for lunch.

Pocket Bacon Recipe

Fold strips of bacon horizontally into thirds. Arrange the folded bacon strips on a sheet of parchment or a metal cooling rack placed onto a baking sheet Bake at 400°F for 40 minutes, flipping the pieces over halfway through.

Suggested tips to improve your Pocket Bacon game

Use thick-cut bacon that's at least 1/4 inch thick.



Cook in the oven for more even cooking and less mess.



Glaze bacon with maple syrup, smoked paprika, apple cider vinegar, and fresh black pepper.

