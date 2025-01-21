How Much Mountain Snowpack is in Central Washington?

The mountain snowpack in North Central Washington is running below normal levels-but not by much.

Wenatchee residents have not had to clear much snow from sidewalks and driveways and there have been no snow berms to navigate around on busy arterials so far this winter.

However, the current SNOTEL measurements for the central Cascades region of North Central Washington is reading about 90% of the 30-year median totals. While it may seem as though there has been less winter precipitation, the Okanogan region is at 97% and the Upper Yakima and Naches zones are running at or slightly above normal snowpack levels.

There was even enough snow at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort in Wenatchee to open prior to it's traditional Thanksgiving weekend kickoff on Nov. 23rd this season with their added snowmaking capabilities.

Adding to the snowpack levels over the past 30 days, precipitation has been above normal for much of the Northwest.

The National Weather Service says parts of the Cascades, NE WA and Idaho Panhandle have been drier than normal. Temperatures have been running

well above average.

While the next round of precipitation is expected to arrive Thursday, the outlook for next week is predicting near normal temperatures with slightly above normal precipitation.

In February, the forecast in Washington state leans toward below normal temperatures with above normal precipitation

The current La Nina conditions are expected to persist through April with a 59% likelihood

