The Moses Lake School District is heralding three 7th graders for their strong showing in the Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest.

Sponsored by the MLK Jr. Committee of Moses Lake, the contest recognized Adelyn Cruz, Giselle Serrano and Thomas Los during a Monday night event honoring Dr. King’s storied legacy. All three attend Columbia Middle School. They came in first, second and third place, respectively.

Under the guidance of substitute teacher Micheal Nordsten, students explored King's "I Have a Dream" speech and discussed at length the closely entwined themes of equality and justice.

Participation was voluntary, and essays were crafted independently.

Mr. Nordsten expressed pride - both in the students' accomplishments and their embodiment of Dr. King’s deepest felt convictions.