15 Snacks That Will Soon Be Gone Forever in Washington

15 Snacks That Will Soon Be Gone Forever in Washington

canva

With the big game coming up, you might be surprised that Frito Lay will soon stop making their Flamin' Hot varieties.

I just checked, and the Flamin’ Hot chips are still on the shelves.

The Sporked website recently broke the news that the makers of Lay’s, Cheetos, Fritos, Doritos, and others on the Frito Lay roster will see the following 15 varieties go away forever. If you see a variety that is one of your favorite go-to snacks, you might want to head to your nearest grocery store and buy them for the big game in two Sundays. They could vanish as soon as this month, which means no more flamin’ hot Cheeto-binges at the summertime lake cabin.

Stay updated on this and other news concerning Frito-Lay by clicking here.

Below are the 15 snacks that will be discontinued (listed alphabetically.)

 

CHEETOS® Cheddar Popcorn

CHEETOS® Cheddar Popcorn (pic: Cheetos.com)
loading...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CHEETOS® FLAMIN' HOT® Popcorn

CHEETOS® FLAMIN' HOT® Popcorn (pic: Cheetos.com)
loading...

 

Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Pretzels

Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Pretzels (pic: Cheetos.com)
loading...

CHEETOS® Flamin' Hot® Tangy Chili Fusion

CHEETOS® Flamin' Hot® Tangy Chili Fusion (pic: Cheetos.com)
loading...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CHEETOS® Pretzels Cheddar Flavored

CHEETOS® Pretzels Cheddar Flavored (pic: Cheetos.com)
loading...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DORITOS® DINAMITA® Sticks Smoky Chile Queso

DORITOS® DINAMITA® Sticks Smoky Chile Queso (pic: Amazon.com)
loading...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DORITOS® DINAMITA® Sticks Hot Honey Mustard 

DORITOS® DINAMITA® Sticks Hot Honey Mustard (pic: Amazon.com)
loading...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DORITOS® DINAMITA® Sticks Tangy Fiery Lime 

DORITOS® DINAMITA® Sticks Tangy Fiery Lime (pic: Amazon.com)
loading...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lay's® Poppables Honey BBQ Flavored Potato Snacks

Lay's® Poppables Honey BBQ Flavored Potato Snacks (pic Amazon.com)
loading...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Popcorners® Sour Cream & Onion Popped Corn Snacks

Popcorners® Sour Cream & Onion Popped Corn Snacks (pic: Popcorners.com)
loading...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RUFFLES® Lime & Jalapeño Flavored Potato Chips

RUFFLES® Lime & Jalapeño Flavored Potato Chips (pic: Ruffles.com)
loading...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Smartfood® Flamin' Hot® White Cheddar Flavored Popcorn

Smartfood® Flamin' Hot® White Cheddar Flavored Popcorn (pic: Smartfood.com)
loading...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUNCHIPS® Chili Lime

SUNCHIPS® Chili Lime (pic: Sunchips.com)
loading...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOSTITOS® Black Bean & Garlic

TOSTITOS® Black Bean & Garlic (pic: Tostitos.com)
loading...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOSTITOS® Mexican Style Three Cheese 

TOSTITOS® Mexican Style Three Cheese (pic: Tostitos.com)
loading...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Relive the ’90s in These Iconic Photos

These photos capture the good, the grungy, and the groundbreaking moments that defined the ’90s and left their mark on history and pop culture.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

QUIZ: Can You Guess the Iconic TV Show From Just One Opening Freeze-Frame?

Think you’re the ultimate TV fan? How well do you know your classic TV intros? Put your knowledge to the test with our quiz. We’ll show you a freeze-frame from the opening credits of an iconic TV show—take your best guess, then scroll to see if you were right and watch the full opening. Good luck!

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

 

Categories: Articles

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ