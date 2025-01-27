15 Snacks That Will Soon Be Gone Forever in Washington

With the big game coming up, you might be surprised that Frito Lay will soon stop making their Flamin' Hot varieties.

I just checked, and the Flamin’ Hot chips are still on the shelves.

The Sporked website recently broke the news that the makers of Lay’s, Cheetos, Fritos, Doritos, and others on the Frito Lay roster will see the following 15 varieties go away forever. If you see a variety that is one of your favorite go-to snacks, you might want to head to your nearest grocery store and buy them for the big game in two Sundays. They could vanish as soon as this month, which means no more flamin’ hot Cheeto-binges at the summertime lake cabin.

Below are the 15 snacks that will be discontinued (listed alphabetically.)

CHEETOS® Cheddar Popcorn

CHEETOS® Cheddar Popcorn

CHEETOS® FLAMIN' HOT® Popcorn

CHEETOS® FLAMIN' HOT® Popcorn

Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Pretzels

Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Pretzels

CHEETOS® Flamin' Hot® Tangy Chili Fusion

CHEETOS® Flamin' Hot® Tangy Chili Fusion

CHEETOS® Pretzels Cheddar Flavored

CHEETOS® Pretzels Cheddar Flavored

DORITOS® DINAMITA® Sticks Smoky Chile Queso

DORITOS® DINAMITA® Sticks Smoky Chile Queso

DORITOS® DINAMITA® Sticks Hot Honey Mustard

DORITOS® DINAMITA® Sticks Hot Honey Mustard

DORITOS® DINAMITA® Sticks Tangy Fiery Lime

DORITOS® DINAMITA® Sticks Tangy Fiery Lime

Lay's® Poppables Honey BBQ Flavored Potato Snacks

Lay's® Poppables Honey BBQ Flavored Potato Snacks

Popcorners® Sour Cream & Onion Popped Corn Snacks

Popcorners® Sour Cream & Onion Popped Corn Snacks

RUFFLES® Lime & Jalapeño Flavored Potato Chips

RUFFLES® Lime & Jalapeño Flavored Potato Chips

Smartfood® Flamin' Hot® White Cheddar Flavored Popcorn

Smartfood® Flamin' Hot® White Cheddar Flavored Popcorn

SUNCHIPS® Chili Lime

SUNCHIPS® Chili Lime

TOSTITOS® Black Bean & Garlic

TOSTITOS® Black Bean & Garlic

TOSTITOS® Mexican Style Three Cheese

TOSTITOS® Mexican Style Three Cheese

