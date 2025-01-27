15 Snacks That Will Soon Be Gone Forever in Washington
With the big game coming up, you might be surprised that Frito Lay will soon stop making their Flamin' Hot varieties.
I just checked, and the Flamin’ Hot chips are still on the shelves.
The Sporked website recently broke the news that the makers of Lay’s, Cheetos, Fritos, Doritos, and others on the Frito Lay roster will see the following 15 varieties go away forever. If you see a variety that is one of your favorite go-to snacks, you might want to head to your nearest grocery store and buy them for the big game in two Sundays. They could vanish as soon as this month, which means no more flamin’ hot Cheeto-binges at the summertime lake cabin.
Stay updated on this and other news concerning Frito-Lay by clicking here.
Below are the 15 snacks that will be discontinued (listed alphabetically.)
CHEETOS® Cheddar Popcorn
CHEETOS® FLAMIN' HOT® Popcorn
Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Pretzels
CHEETOS® Flamin' Hot® Tangy Chili Fusion
CHEETOS® Pretzels Cheddar Flavored
DORITOS® DINAMITA® Sticks Smoky Chile Queso
DORITOS® DINAMITA® Sticks Hot Honey Mustard
DORITOS® DINAMITA® Sticks Tangy Fiery Lime
Lay's® Poppables Honey BBQ Flavored Potato Snacks
Popcorners® Sour Cream & Onion Popped Corn Snacks
RUFFLES® Lime & Jalapeño Flavored Potato Chips
Smartfood® Flamin' Hot® White Cheddar Flavored Popcorn
SUNCHIPS® Chili Lime
TOSTITOS® Black Bean & Garlic
TOSTITOS® Mexican Style Three Cheese
