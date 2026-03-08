A Moses Lake couple is facing attempted murder charges after authorities say they brought multiple firearms to a church service in Ellensburg.

Prosecutors in Kittitas County Superior Court have charged 27-year-old Alexander Ziyad Mueller and his wife, Autumn Rose Mueller, with attempted first-degree murder under accomplice liability following a March 1 incident at Prophet Elijah Antiochian Orthodox Mission Church in Ellensburg.

Police say officers responded shortly before 2 p.m. after a retired law enforcement officer attending the service called 911, reporting that two people at the church were making homicidal statements and may have been armed.

Investigators say the woman appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis and told others she planned to shoot people inside the church. About 40 to 60 people were attending the service.

Church members confronted the couple and were able to secure the weapons before officers arrived.

Authorities say Alexander Mueller was carrying a Glock 9mm pistol and ammunition. Churchgoers also discovered a modified AR‑15 in the couple’s vehicle in the parking lot.

Investigators later determined the rifle had been fitted with a device known as a Swift Link device, which can convert a semi-automatic rifle into a fully automatic firearm. Police say nearly 90 rounds of ammunition were also found.

Autumn Mueller was detained for a mental health evaluation and taken to Kittitas Valley Healthcare Hospital.

Alexander Mueller was arrested and booked into the Kittitas County Correctional Center on allegations including unlawful possession of a machine gun.

He pleaded not guilty Thursday and remains jailed on $1 million bail. His trial is scheduled to begin April 27.

No injuries were reported. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.