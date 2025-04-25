Ellensburg Man Pleads Not Guilty to Child Rape Charge

An Ellensburg man faces charges of child rape after a couple found him in their 15-year-old daughter's bedroom and found him in her bed.

Get our free mobile app

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports 22-year-old Dylan Brogard pled not guilty in Kittitas County Superior Court last week on the felony charge.

Court documents show the girl's parents found Brogard in their home March 30 after he snuck into home house. Brogard allegedly admitted to knowing the girl's age but said they did not have sex.

The girl's parents confiscated the girl's phone and found Brogard sent messages repeatedly asking the girl to get his hat and hooded sweatshirt he left at the girl's house back and threatened to call police.

Law enforcement interviewed the girl and she told police she met Brogard through social media and admitted they had sex the night her parents found him in the home.

Brogard faces charges of third-degree child rape and his trial starts June 9.