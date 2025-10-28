East Of The Cascades Needs A Foot Of Snow For Snow Days
We’ve started seeing snow in the Cascades. The first snowfall of the season usually appears in the lower elevations around Thanksgiving. I grew up in Western Washington, where if the snow stuck to the ground, there was a good chance we wouldn't have to go to school that day. However, here in North Central Washington, it takes a lot more snow for the kids to stay home from school.
So, how much snow does it typically take to have a snow day in Washington?
The answer varies around the state.
Many school districts in Washington State experience varying amounts of snowfall, influenced mainly by elevation. Generally, towns and counties east of the Cascades allocate more resources for street snow removal. Consequently, the availability of snowplows and trucks that apply a salty de-icing brine mixture means that schools need to see more significant snowfall or ice accumulation to justify canceling classes.
A Reddit user named Alexandr Trubetskoy (a.k.a. atrubetskoy) created a map of the entire US showing how much snow usually cancels school. Let's look at his info for counties in Washington state.
Snow of at least 1” usually cancels snow in the following counties
KING - Seattle, Bellevue
PIERCE - Tacoma, Puyallup
KITSAP - Bremerton, Silverdale, Poulsbo
THURSTON - Olympia
LEWIS - Centralia, Chehalis
COWLITZ - Longview, Kelso
WAHKIAKUM - Cathlamet (along the Columbia River)
Snow of at least 3” usually cancels snow in the following
CLARK - Vancouver, WA
SKAMANIA - Stevenson
PACIFIC - Ilwaco, Raymond
GRAYS HARBOR - Aberdeen, Hoquiam
JEFFERSON - Quilcene, Brinnon
CLALLAM - Forks, Port Angeles, Sequim
MASON - Belfair, Shelton
SNOHOMISH - Everett, Lake Stevens, Marysville
FRANKLIN - Pasco, Connell, Richland
WALLA WALLA - Walla Walla
BENTON - Kennewick
Snow of at least 6” usually cancels snow in the following
SKAGIT - Mount Vernon, Burlington
YAKIMA - Yakima, Moxee (home of Cascade Hops)
KLICKITAT - Goldendale, Maryhill
DOUGLAS - Waterville, Bridgeport, East Wenatchee. (NOTE: The 24” of snow fell in the Wenatchee Valley in January of 2022. This resulted in the only time I’ve known the Eastmont School District (in East Wenatchee) to cancel school for the day.)
GRANT - Quincy, Moses Lake, George, Ephrata, Royal City
ADAMS - Othello, Ritzville
SPOKANE - Spokane, Medical Lake, Liberty Lake, Cheney
GARFIELD - Pomeroy
ASOTIN - Clarkson, Asotin
LINCOLN - Wilbur, Almira, Creston, Davenport
COLUMBIA - Dayton, Starbuck
Snow of at least 12” usually cancels snow in the following
WHATCOM - Bellingham, Blaine, Lynden (The only county west of the Cascades with the resources to handle large amounts of snow.)
CHELAN - Wenatchee, Chelan, Leavenworth, Cashmere
OKANOGAN - Brewster, the Methow Valley, Omak, Okanogan
FERRY - Curlew, Republic, Inchelium
STEVENS - Chewelah, Colville, Springdale, Kettle Falls
PEND OREILLE - Newport, Metaline Falls, Ione
NOTE: No data shown for Island or San Juan Counties
INFO SOURCE: Alexandr Trubetskoy (also known as atrubetskoy on Reddit) check out his story: How much snow it typically takes to cancel school in the U.S.
