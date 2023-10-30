The 9th Annual Pray for Snow Event: Save The Date

Mission Ridge presents the 9th annual Pray For Snow Concert!

What is "Pray for Snow?"

Mission Ridge presents the 9th annual Pray for Snow Concert! Pray for Snow is the official kick-off to the winter season! Celebrate winter culture in the Wenatchee Valley and the start of ski season with your friends from Mission Ridge and Leavenworth Winter Sports Club!

This year proceeds from the Beer Garden go to benefit the Leavenworth Winter Sports Club and Ski Hill!

You Must Be 21+ to attend this event.

Last year was full of food, dancing and fun had by all! Don't miss this fun event, come support the Mission Ridge, and the Leavenworth Winter Sports Club and Ski Hill!

Shoutout the supporting sponsors: Badger Mountain Brewing, Weinstein Beverage PEPSI, Mela Roasting Co., Head, Cascade Autocenter Subaru.

Want to buy tickets? Do that HERE.

Pray for Snow 2023!

Who will be performing?

Black Market Blues Band

Here's a little about them:

"The Black Market Blues Band is a 3-piece blues/rock band that specializes in reading a room and playing to the crowd. Either you are looking for mellow acoustic dinner music or an all-out dance party they have you covered and will not disappoint. " Source

We'll see you out there shaking the booty and getting your drinks from the beer garden! It's going to be cold so dress warm! Can't wait to see you at the 9th Annual Pray for Snow Concert! Thank you, Mission Ridge!

