The BNCW Tour Of Homes: Recap (Pics!)

The 2023 BNCW Tour of Homes has come and passed, but what if you missed out on the cool homes? Never Fear! We are here to save the day!

Pinnacle Custom Builders:

TOH Pictures - Pinnacle

This home is your modern farm home.

Features include:

- Exposed Stained Timber

- Exposed tongue & Groove Covered Soffits

- Metal Roof Accents

- Open floor plan living area

- Chefs Kitchen

- Full Tile Master Shower

+ More!

Questions on this home? Custom Home Builders - Pinnacle Custom Builders Inc

Village Life Homes

TOH - Village Life

This beautiful home features Panoramic views of the Wenatchee Valley.

Other features include:

- 3 Car Garage

- 3 Bedrooms

- 2.5 Bath

- Bonus Room

- Covered Entry Porch

- Large Windows

+ More!

Questions? New Homes in Bothell & Wenatchee, WA | Live with Intention (villagelifehomes.com)

One-Way Construction

https://villagelifehomes.com/

Many awesome features that include:

- A Wine Room

- 3 Deck Spaces

- Soaking Tub in the Master Suite

- Incredible Unblocked Views

- Main Level Home Office

- Quartz Countertops

+ More!

Questions? One Way Construction | Home Builder | Wenatchee, WA (onewayconstructionnw.com)

Gann Construction

TOH - Gann Construction

Features include:

- Oversized Pantry

- Entertaining Area

- Open Floor Concept

- Office Nook

- Zero Entry Shower

- Mudroom

- Farm Kitchen Sink

- Hearth Room

+ More!

Questions? Gann Construction LLC | NCW custom home builder

KTS Development

TOH -KTS

Features:

- 20ft + Vaulted Ceilings

- Indoor/Outdoor Pool

- Custom Closets in all Bedrooms

- Gourmet Kitchen with High End Appliances

- Unique Tanning Ledge on Pool

- Heated Garage Floors

+ So Much More!

Questions? KTS Development LLC (ktsdevelopmentllc.com)

E.D.Y. Construction

TOH EDY

This home features:

- New Hardwood & Tile Flooring

- New Quartz Kitchen Countertops

- Unique River Rock Style Bathroom Tile

- New Full Wall Sliding Glass Door showcasing the 180degree view of the Wenatchee Valley

+ More!

Questions? EDY Construction - Wenatchee Construction & Home Remodeling

Lexar Homes

TOH Lexar Homes

This Home includes:

- Custom Kitchen w/ Butler Pantry

- Covered Outdoor Living Space

- Black Oversized Windows

- Heated floor in the Master Bathroom

- Fireplace with Floating Shelves

- 3 Car Garage

+ So Much More!

Questions? Custom Home Builders Wenatchee | Lexar Homes | Build on Your Land

Thank you the Building NCW for the 2023 Tour of Homes!

If you have any questions or would like to see more of what BNCW has to offer, or if you'd like to see more pictures of the homes listed, click here.

