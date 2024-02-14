Aphrodisiac Or Myth: Oysters Are They *Really* The Love Food?

First things first

What does Aphrodisiac even mean?

"An aphrodisiac is a substance alleged to increase libido, sexual desire, sexual attraction, sexual pleasure, or sexual behavior" - Source

Ok, so now we know!

Oyster hunting in Washington is super popular and important.

Just read the quote below I found,

"Oysters have long been important to coastal communities. Here in Washington, there once were abundant oysters in the shallow bays and estuaries of Puget Sound and Willapa Bay. These were the Olympia oyster, the only oyster native to Washington—in fact, the only one native to the West coast of North America." - Source

See, I told you.

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

Are Oysters an Aphrodisiac?

"While they may contain nutrients, such as zinc, that play a role in sexual function, consuming oysters are unlikely to specifically influence a person’s sex drive." - Source

Ok, so that's a "no" technically. Fine,

What are some proven aphrodisiac foods?

10 Aphrodisiac Foods Your prime-time list to get you "in the mood," to smile, you know. Right? Gallery Credit: Aly

Yes, I searched that list on the great interweb to bring to you. Very valuable knowledge for *cough* me *cough* us!

Learn why those foods are an aphrodisiac here. There are some really good recipes to try as well! Like a pomegranate cocktail! Yum!

You know, self-care is also a "booster"! Try these calming methods below!

Self-Care for Anytime and Anyone. Take a deep breath and know you are ok, you are here and you have some really cool ideas ahead to try, and remember for the next "self-care" day. Gallery Credit: Aly

Now go to the grocery store (if you see me in there, don't ask questions and I'll tell no lies.) Buy your foods for, you know, dinner. Practice self-care and Self-care. Ok, I will see myself out now. Okay, love you, bye.

The 14 Creepiest Love Songs Rock and metal are the perfect playground for creepiness and love to unite in song. Gallery Credit: Katy Irizarry

Best Cities for People Who Love to Travel, One in Texas If you love to visit new places and try new restaurants here is a list of U.S. cities that you should put on your bucket list. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins