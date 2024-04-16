The 10 Best Places To Retire In Washington
Washington’s population of 65 and older residents is currently at 12% - with the baby boom generation expecting to increase this figure dramatically. The people at Homesnacks came up with their list of the ten best towns to retire in Washington.
How was the list of the 2024 Top 10 Places to Retire in Washington created?
* Latest FBI and Census data for 89 cities with 10,000 residents.
* Safety
* Affordability
* How close a place is to an international airport.
The 10 Best Places To Retire In Washington For 2024
10 - Bainbridge Island
If you've saved a big nest egg - you might be able to swing living on “The Rock.” It's a quick ferry ride away from downtown Seattle, with some premier waterfront views of Puget Sound.
Population: Just under 25,000.
Median income: Just over $150,000
Median Price of a home: Little over $1.1 Million
9 - Marysville
Located not far from the shores of Puget Sound. The Friendly town of Marysville offers striking views of the Cascades and the Coastal Olympic Mountains.
Population: Just over 70,000.
Median income: Just over $100,000
Median Price of a home: Little over $570,000
8 - Anacortes
Located at the doorstep of the San Juan Islands. Consider talking your kids into raising their family here. “The community is very friendly - with highly-rated schools.” -Niche.com
Population: Just under 17,000.
Median income: Just under $87,000
Median Price of a home: Little under $700,000
7 - Kenmore
Located at the northern tip of Lake Washington. You’ll have lots of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Only 12 miles northeast of downtown Seattle.
Population: Just over 23,000.
Median income: Just over $132,000
Median Price of a home: Little over $940,000
6 - Washougal
Located in Southwest Washington, on the Columbia River, about a 30-minute drive, east of Portland, Oregon. If you like parks and hiking trails - you’ll love it here.
Population: Just under 17,000.
Median income: Just over $97,000
Median Price of a home: Little over $584,000
5 - Port Angeles
Located on the northern slope of the Olympic Peninsula, in arguably the most remote location, from a bigger city. Sitting in a rain shadow, you’ll be close to outdoor places to explore.
Population: 20,000.
Median income: Just over $60,000
Median Price of a home: Little under $429,000
4 - Spokane
Known as the hub of the Inland Northwest, Spokane is the largest city on this list. It offers a better affordability compared to other cities its size. Enjoy concerts, and the outdoors nearby.
Population: Just under 228,000.
Median income: Just over $63,000
Median Price of a home: Little over $374,000
3 - Cheney
Just 30 minutes outside of Spokane, this small college town offers a safe, dog-friendly place to relax and enjoy life.
Population: Just under 13,000.
Median income: Just over $45,000
Median Price of a home: $410,000
2 - Camas
Like Washougal, it's a 30-minute drive to Portland.
Population: 26,000.
Median income: Just over $133,000
Median Price of a home: A little over $713,000
1 - Port Townsend
Victorian-style architecture harkens back to a time when some thought this would become the Manhattan of the West Coast. A picturesque town, that’s just a ferry ride from Whidbey Island.
Population: 10,000
Median income: $59,000
Median Price of a home: $616,000
Here's yet another list of the best places to retire in Washington
The 15 Best Places to Retire in Washington State