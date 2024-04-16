Washington’s population of 65 and older residents is currently at 12% - with the baby boom generation expecting to increase this figure dramatically. The people at Homesnacks came up with their list of the ten best towns to retire in Washington.

How was the list of the 2024 Top 10 Places to Retire in Washington created?

* Latest FBI and Census data for 89 cities with 10,000 residents.

* Safety

* Affordability

* How close a place is to an international airport.

The 10 Best Places To Retire In Washington For 2024

10 - Bainbridge Island

Bainbridge Island, WA Credit Bainbridge Homes Real Estate via Facebook loading...

If you've saved a big nest egg - you might be able to swing living on “The Rock.” It's a quick ferry ride away from downtown Seattle, with some premier waterfront views of Puget Sound.

Population: Just under 25,000.

Median income: Just over $150,000

Median Price of a home: Little over $1.1 Million

9 - Marysville

Marysville, WA Credit Isac Martin via Facebook loading...

Located not far from the shores of Puget Sound. The Friendly town of Marysville offers striking views of the Cascades and the Coastal Olympic Mountains.

Population: Just over 70,000.

Median income: Just over $100,000

Median Price of a home: Little over $570,000

8 - Anacortes

Anacortes, WA Credit Experience Anacortes via Facebook loading...

Located at the doorstep of the San Juan Islands. Consider talking your kids into raising their family here. “The community is very friendly - with highly-rated schools.” -Niche.com

Population: Just under 17,000.

Median income: Just under $87,000

Median Price of a home: Little under $700,000

7 - Kenmore

Kenmore, WA Credit Sherry Cox Berett via Facebook loading...

Located at the northern tip of Lake Washington. You’ll have lots of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Only 12 miles northeast of downtown Seattle.

Population: Just over 23,000.

Median income: Just over $132,000

Median Price of a home: Little over $940,000

6 - Washougal

Washougal, WA Credit Melody Smith Wright via Facebook loading...

Located in Southwest Washington, on the Columbia River, about a 30-minute drive, east of Portland, Oregon. If you like parks and hiking trails - you’ll love it here.

Population: Just under 17,000.

Median income: Just over $97,000

Median Price of a home: Little over $584,000

5 - Port Angeles

Port Angeles, WA Credit Gail M Engstrom via Facebook loading...

Located on the northern slope of the Olympic Peninsula, in arguably the most remote location, from a bigger city. Sitting in a rain shadow, you’ll be close to outdoor places to explore.

Population: 20,000.

Median income: Just over $60,000

Median Price of a home: Little under $429,000

4 - Spokane

View of downtown Spokane, Washington Getty / Canva loading...

Known as the hub of the Inland Northwest, Spokane is the largest city on this list. It offers a better affordability compared to other cities its size. Enjoy concerts, and the outdoors nearby.

Population: Just under 228,000.

Median income: Just over $63,000

Median Price of a home: Little over $374,000

3 - Cheney

EWU's campus in Cheney Eastern Washington University via Facebook loading...

Just 30 minutes outside of Spokane, this small college town offers a safe, dog-friendly place to relax and enjoy life.

Population: Just under 13,000.

Median income: Just over $45,000

Median Price of a home: $410,000

2 - Camas

Camas BeLocal Camas/Washougal/East Vancouver (Facebook) loading...

Like Washougal, it's a 30-minute drive to Portland.

Population: 26,000.

Median income: Just over $133,000

Median Price of a home: A little over $713,000

1 - Port Townsend

Port Townsend Ferry Credit Rhea Stover via Facebook loading...

Victorian-style architecture harkens back to a time when some thought this would become the Manhattan of the West Coast. A picturesque town, that’s just a ferry ride from Whidbey Island.

Population: 10,000

Median income: $59,000

Median Price of a home: $616,000

