Back in Action: Wenatchee’s Best Chiropractors according to Yelp
Seems like every year, I personally have to go to the Chiropractor, at least once a year for maintenance. Which is perfectly fine with me because I always walk out feeling like a new woman.
Do you frequent the Chiropractor? How many people utilize this practice?
"Every year, between 30 and 40 million people are treated by chiropractors. 10% of the American populace, both men and women, see chiropractors each year." - Source
Who are the best rated Chiropractors in the Wenatchee Valley?
I'm so glad you asked! I took this question to Yelp, and as always, Yelp provided some awesome input!
Best Chiropractors in Wenatchee According to Yelp:
Decamp- Toftness Chiropractic Clinic-
Read Todd F.'s review of DeCamp-Toftness Chiropractic Clinic, LLP on Yelp
Riverwalk Family Chiropractic-
Read Jorge V.'s review of Riverwalk Family Chiropractic on Yelp
Elite Chiropractic -
Read Aubrey A.'s review of Elite Chiropractic on Yelp
Krueger Chiropractic -
Read Jenn S.'s review of Krueger Chiropractic on Yelp
Kolar Chiropractic and Massage -
Read Mari H.'s review of Kolar Chiropractic and Massage on Yelp
You've read the reviews of the Top 5 according to yelp, now who are you going with? Remember, choosing a Chiropractor is like choosing a doctor or even hair stylist. You want to make sure they listen to your needs, pains and wants.
I have been seeing my chiropractor since the mid 2010's and I will be so so sad when he retires, but with this list, we are all in good hands!
The 9 Best Washington State Cities for Pizza
23 Things Banned From Washington Trash Cans
Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela
35 Top 'Washington' Entries on Urban Dictionary
Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!