Back in Action: Wenatchee’s Best Chiropractors according to Yelp

Seems like every year, I personally have to go to the Chiropractor, at least once a year for maintenance. Which is perfectly fine with me because I always walk out feeling like a new woman.

Do you frequent the Chiropractor? How many people utilize this practice?

"Every year, between 30 and 40 million people are treated by chiropractors. 10% of the American populace, both men and women, see chiropractors each year." - Source

Who are the best rated Chiropractors in the Wenatchee Valley?

I'm so glad you asked! I took this question to Yelp, and as always, Yelp provided some awesome input!

Best Chiropractors in Wenatchee According to Yelp:

Decamp- Toftness Chiropractic Clinic-

Riverwalk Family Chiropractic-

Elite Chiropractic -

Krueger Chiropractic -

Kolar Chiropractic and Massage -

You've read the reviews of the Top 5 according to yelp, now who are you going with? Remember, choosing a Chiropractor is like choosing a doctor or even hair stylist. You want to make sure they listen to your needs, pains and wants.

I have been seeing my chiropractor since the mid 2010's and I will be so so sad when he retires, but with this list, we are all in good hands!

