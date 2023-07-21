Tow Tow, Tow Your Car, Gently Down the Road

Now, whatever the reason may be, having a list of towing companies is never bad to have saved for "just in case." So here you go.

Top 5 Towing Companies in the Wenatchee Valley: (according to yelp)

Randy's Towing -

"Alberto At Randys Towing Saved us! Our truck broke down on a old one way dirt road after a long hike.. He was their in less than a hour and made sure we got too a bus stop too Leavenworth too get back too our campground after dropping off our truck at the shop.. Thanks so much! So kind and above and beyond!!" - Heather R

Mountain Highway Towing -

"Taylor came out today to help us get a car started that was repeatedly having a dead battery. It had been replaced about 2 years ago and should not have been having the issues, so he thoroughly checked the state of the battery in order to get a replacement for us while it was still under warranty. He took the time that was necessary, was patient with questions and overall pleasant. I recommend! Thank you, Taylor!" - G. R.

Direct Towing -

"Direct Towing towed my car today and the gentleman answered when I called, then called me back when he said he would. He was friendly and very professional. I would use them again for sure. My car was left on a dangerous spot on the highway but the driver didn't complain at all." - James N.

509 Towing -

"I was connected to a Dick's tow truck in a timely fashion. When I spoke to him on the phone, the tower asked me what the problem was and as I described the issue he said it may not be necessary to tow my car! He arrived and took a look at my battery connectors, cleaned them up a bit and voila! My car started and I didn't need a tow and the cost was about half of what it would have been if I did! Thank you very much for the good, honest work!!!" - Faith B

Jaeger's Towing -

"We needed a quick tow into Leavenworth to have our serpentine belt fixed in the morning. Andrew, our tow tech, was very friendly and knowledgeable about cars. He helped us figure out what was wrong and put us at better ease. And he even drove us to our hotel. Wonderful service!" - Shannon M

