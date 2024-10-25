Two WA Grocery Chains to Close All Locations on Thanksgiving Day

Football season is in full swing. The leaves have changed, and snow has fallen on the mountain passes. Halloween is next week, and another pivotal presidential election is just days away. It's crazy to think we’re only two months away from Christmas morning.

I just made my weekly Costco run and saw all the Christmas decorations on display for purchase. Have you made Thanksgiving plans? Where are you going for the Black Friday rush to grab great deals on Christmas presents?

The good news?

Most grocery stores in Washington offer some hours to grab last-minute ingredients on Thanksgiving.

At least two major grocery store chains have confirmed they will be closed all day on Thanksgiving Day.

Walmart

Walmart will remain off this Thanksgiving

A few years ago, my family’s Thanksgiving celebration was interrupted by the ladies in our house ditching after eating the main course of turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy.

“Don’t eat all the pumpkin pie. Leave some for us!”

Then off they went, hastily getting in line for the Walmart Black Friday door-buster madness that oddly began Thanksgiving evening at 6 pm sharp. I don’t want to pour cold water on anything that promotes the GNP of America, but I felt that crossed the line for the Walmart employees who had to work the holiday and for my family.

The COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 forced Walmart to skip Thanksgiving 2020.

The employees praised having Thanksgiving off that year and have had Thanksgiving off ever since. Walmart CEO John Furner recently said they’d be off again this year - to allow their associates to spend time with their families.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe's will remain closed on Thanksgiving

This chain is primarily thought to serve only the Seatte-Tacoma area. Yes, the Puget Sound region has twenty Trader Joe’s locations. However, there are also two in and around Vancouver, Washington, and two more in the Spokane metro area. Trader Joe’s is known for its spiced cider, caramel, or fall-colored flowers for your family gathering. Just know that you won’t be able to stop in on the way to mom’s house. Trader Joe’s management prides itself on giving their employees that day off on Thanksgiving Day.

