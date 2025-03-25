Spencer Taylor has been formally named as the new Superintendent of the Eastmont School District.

The Eastmont School Board approved Taylor as permanent Superintendent on Monday. Taylor has been serving as interim Supt. since Becky Berg retired as of January 1st.

School Board Chair Meaghan Vibbert said Taylor, who is an Eastmont grad, is a perfect choice for the leadership role.

“As we reviewed what the community told us they valued in a superintendent, it became obvious that Spencer embodied those qualities of trustworthy, approachable, visible in the District and community, has a strong work ethic and is a collaborative leader. Through his actions and testimonies of others he has proven to be a great fit for Eastmont.” -- Meaghan Vibbert

Taylor has been with the District since 2007 and started his career with the Wenatchee School District in 1994 and later joined the North Central Educational Service District.

In 2002, he earned his Administrator Certificate from Central Washington University, according to a district news release.

Taylor was a principal in the Burlington-Edison School District before returning to Eastmont in 2007 as the principal at Grant Elementary. Since 2013, he has served as Eastmont’s Executive Director of Elementary Education.

"Eastmont is a special place with great students, a committed and professional staff, and a supportive community. I am incredibly honored and humbled to be selected as Superintendent. I could not have asked for a better place to lead and to serve,” -- Spencer Taylor