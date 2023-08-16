Uncle Ernie Was With the Wild Organization Since the Beginning

Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened. -Dr. Seuss

Four years ago, on August 2nd, 2019, The Wenatchee Wild sent out a Happy birthday greeting to Uncle Ernie that said:

“The PA voice of the Wild since Day 1. Game Night just wouldn't feel right without the booming sounds of "Uncle Ernie" on the mic! Happy Birthday, Ernie Rodriguez!” - Wenatchee Wild

Now that we’ve recently lost our beloved Uncle Ernie, those words go much deeper. Last night, a number of friends, family and old co-workers gathered at the Town Toyota Center in a celebration of life. Remembering the life of Ernie Rodriguez.

Todd Kenaston made a touching video for him.

We’re gonna miss his enthusiastic sounds.

Ernie’s words, howls and sounds echoed and seemed to vibrate and shake the Town Toyota Center. Along with you the Wenatchee Wild faithful, Ernie gave our team huge home ice advantage.

He brought the volume, night in and night out.

It’s a similar question I wonder about rock singers on a busy concert tour: How did he give us that volume every-single-night without straining his voice?

When I first arrived in the Wenatchee Valley in late September of 2007, Ernie and his lovely wife Lisa worked here in the KPQ building on Wenatchee Avenue. Ernie was Kissin 977’s morning host and program director. Lisa scheduled the radio commercials. I also remember their children, Anna and Richmond. They both were school aged kiddos coming in from time to time to see their mom and dad.

Last year, I read Ernie’s Facebook posts that described his fight with an extended illness. He passed on the 15th of July.

In the final days many of his family & close friends surrounded him and told him how much they loved him.

Between periods at one of his final Wenatchee Wild games, at the Town Toyota Center. I was able to tell Ernie that I loved him.

"Ernie was a believer in God and the family finds comfort and peace knowing he is in heaven resting peacefully. Ernie will be especially remembered for his sense of humor. He could come up with the funniest joke you ever heard faster than you could say jokester! He will be remembered for his love and knowledge of music. He held so much passion for all things in life. He loved a good adventure. Ernie was an artist, he was a great singer, a certified Scuba Diver, and a huge fan of NASCAR. Of course, he will forever be remembered as the announcer of the Wenatchee Wild and his iconic howl. Ernie had a way of making everyone feel like he was a friend to them. Whether it was a non-profit group, a listener of the radio, or someone who attended a wild game, he was so easy to love." -Uncle Ernie’s obituary (Heritage Memorial Chapel)

Ernesto "Ernie" Gonzales Rodriguez

Sunday, August 2nd, 1959 - Saturday, July 15th, 2023

