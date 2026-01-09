As the new year dawns and many escape winter's grip for sun-soaked beaches or tropical getaways—January being a prime time for such escapes—burglars are on the prowl for easy targets: empty homes.

Opportunistic thieves scout for telltale signs of absence, turning your paradise vacation into their payday. To outsmart them, avoid broadcasting your plans on social media until you're back; hold mail and packages or have a trusted neighbor collect them daily; use timers for lights, TVs, or radios to mimic occupancy; arrange lawn care or snow removal; and never leave notes announcing your trip.

Here are some tips from law enforcement experts on what burglars often look for when targeting homes, including:

Overgrown bushes or landscaping that provides hiding spots near windows and doors.

Packages piled up on the porch (signaling no one's home).

Mail/newspapers accumulating in the driveway or mailbox.

Social media posts announcing vacations or absences.

No lights on timers or visible security cameras.

Garage doors left open, with valuables visible. (I wouldn't think to leave the garage door open unattended for any matter of time).

Stickers or signs advertising expensive items (certain alarm companies that might indicate outdated systems)

Here's how you can be proactive and lessen your chances of a break-in

Law enforcement strongly recommends installing smart lights that activate when triggered by movement. Consider having your mail held during trips or ask a trusted neighbor to check your mailbox and collect packages from your front door. Additionally, avoid oversharing your travel plans online. We love to see your photos, so take plenty of them! Just remember to post them once you return home safely.

