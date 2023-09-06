GoFundMe Page Established For Woman Hit By Train In Ephrata

A GoFundMe is now online for a woman who was hit by a freight train in Ephrata last week.

The page was established by the family members of 58-year-old Leeia Whisler to raise money for her medical bills, as well as housing, food, and travel expenses.

Whisler was hit by the train while walking alongside the railroad tracks near Nat Washington Way last Friday (August 29).

She suffered injuries to her back, elbows, hands, wrists, and ankles, as well as a hematoma of the brain.

The GoFundMe page indicates Whisler has already had several surgeries and is still in the hospital with a "long road ahead" before she will be medically cleared to return home.