Stop Driving: NHTSA Issues Urgent “Do Not Drive” Airbag Alert
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued one of its starkest alerts in years: Do Not Drive vehicles equipped with unrepaired Takata airbag inflators. These defective devices, now infamous for the largest automotive recall in U.S. history, can rupture violently upon deployment, hurling razor-sharp metal fragments into drivers and passengers.
We've had Takata airbag recalls in the past
What began as recalls in 2008 has expanded to encompass approximately 67 million vehicles from 17 manufacturers, including Acura, BMW, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Honda, Infiniti, Mazda, Nissan, Pontiac, and Toyota. The problem stems from ammonium nitrate propellant that degrades over time—especially in hot, humid conditions—turning what should be a lifesaving cushion into a deadly projectile.
Have we had any injuries or fatalities from faulty Takata airbags?
To date, these failures have been linked to numerous deaths and hundreds of injuries. In the latest escalation, Stellantis (parent of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram) has joined the urgent call, issuing its own “Do Not Drive” warning for more than 225,000 older, unrepaired models across certain vehicles from 2003 to 2016.
Even a minor collision can trigger a catastrophic explosion. If your vehicle falls into any of these groups, stop driving it immediately. Arrange for towing to an authorized dealer—repairs are free, and parts are available. Lives depend on this.
Find out if your car is affected by the airbag recall
To determine if your car is affected, visit the official NHTSA recall website and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). It takes only moments. Ignoring this warning risks your life, your passengers', and others on the road. The delay period has passed; act today.
