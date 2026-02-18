Have we had any injuries or fatalities from faulty Takata airbags?

To date, these failures have been linked to numerous deaths and hundreds of injuries. In the latest escalation, Stellantis (parent of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram) has joined the urgent call, issuing its own “Do Not Drive” warning for more than 225,000 older, unrepaired models across certain vehicles from 2003 to 2016.