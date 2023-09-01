The Old Farmers Almanac has been a trusted source since 1818.

The weather experts at the Old Farmer’s Almanac predict a dry and cold winter for Western Washington. For those of us east of the Cascades, we're expecting a cold and snowy winter.

Scroll down to find your town (located by regions around the state) to find your estimated (usually spot on) first fall frost of the season.

Click this link to find out more information, including how long the growing season is with this link to the Old Farmers' Almanac online.

North Central Washington

Leavenworth - Tuesday September 26th



Waterville - Wednesday September 27th

Moses Lake - Tuesday, October 3rd

Brewster/Bridgeport Thursday, October 5th

Royal City - Thursday, October 5th

Othello - Friday, October 6th

Stehekin - Wednesday, October 11th

Quincy/George - Thursday, October 12th

Ephrata -Thursday October 12th

Chelan - Tuesday, October 17th

Entiat -Tuesday, October 17th

Wenatchee/Cashmere - Monday, October 23rd

Central Washington

Ellensburg - Wednesday, September 27th

Yakima - Saturday, September 30th

Moxee/Wapato - Tuesday, October 10th

Naches - Friday, October 17th

South Central

Connell - Friday, October 6th

Richland - Wednesday, October 18th

Pasco/Kennewick - Wednesday October 25th

Walla Walla - Tuesday October 24th

Eastern Washington

Chewelah - Friday, September 8th

Newport (Pend Oreille County) - Friday September 15th

Pullman - Friday, September 22nd

Ritzville - Wednesday, October 4th

Spokane/Cheney - Saturday, October 7th

Clarkston/(Lewiston, ID) - October 18th

Puget Sound

Olympia - Monday, October 6th

Bellingham - Thursday October 26th

Everett - Friday, October 27th



Kent - Friday, November 3rd

Tacoma - Tuesday November 7th

Bremerton - Tuesday November 7th

Seattle - Friday, November 10th

Bellevue - Wednesday, November 15th

Olympic Peninsula

Sequim - Friday, October 13th

Forks - Tuesday, October 17th

Port Angeles - Sunday, November 12th

Port Townsend - Sunday November 19th

Southwest Washington

Raymond - Sunday, October 8th

Ilwaco - Wednesday, October 18th

Vancouver, WA - Wednesday November 1st

Aberdeen - Monday November 6th

Is your hometown not listed? Click this link to connect with the Old Farmers' Almanac First Frost Calculator

INFO: The Old Farmers' Almanac