Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Frost Dates for Washington Towns
The Old Farmers Almanac has been a trusted source since 1818.
The weather experts at the Old Farmer’s Almanac predict a dry and cold winter for Western Washington. For those of us east of the Cascades, we're expecting a cold and snowy winter.
Scroll down to find your town (located by regions around the state) to find your estimated (usually spot on) first fall frost of the season.
Click this link to find out more information, including how long the growing season is with this link to the Old Farmers' Almanac online.
North Central Washington
Leavenworth - Tuesday September 26th
Waterville - Wednesday September 27th
Moses Lake - Tuesday, October 3rd
Brewster/Bridgeport Thursday, October 5th
Royal City - Thursday, October 5th
Othello - Friday, October 6th
Stehekin - Wednesday, October 11th
Quincy/George - Thursday, October 12th
Ephrata -Thursday October 12th
Chelan - Tuesday, October 17th
Entiat -Tuesday, October 17th
Wenatchee/Cashmere - Monday, October 23rd
Central Washington
Ellensburg - Wednesday, September 27th
Yakima - Saturday, September 30th
Moxee/Wapato - Tuesday, October 10th
Naches - Friday, October 17th
South Central
Connell - Friday, October 6th
Richland - Wednesday, October 18th
Pasco/Kennewick - Wednesday October 25th
Walla Walla - Tuesday October 24th
Eastern Washington
Chewelah - Friday, September 8th
Newport (Pend Oreille County) - Friday September 15th
Pullman - Friday, September 22nd
Ritzville - Wednesday, October 4th
Spokane/Cheney - Saturday, October 7th
Clarkston/(Lewiston, ID) - October 18th
Puget Sound
Olympia - Monday, October 6th
Bellingham - Thursday October 26th
Everett - Friday, October 27th
Kent - Friday, November 3rd
Tacoma - Tuesday November 7th
Bremerton - Tuesday November 7th
Seattle - Friday, November 10th
Bellevue - Wednesday, November 15th
Olympic Peninsula
Sequim - Friday, October 13th
Forks - Tuesday, October 17th
Port Angeles - Sunday, November 12th
Port Townsend - Sunday November 19th
Southwest Washington
Raymond - Sunday, October 8th
Ilwaco - Wednesday, October 18th
Vancouver, WA - Wednesday November 1st
Aberdeen - Monday November 6th
Is your hometown not listed? Click this link to connect with the Old Farmers' Almanac First Frost Calculator
INFO: The Old Farmers' Almanac
