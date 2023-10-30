Washington’s Top 5 Favorite Halloween Songs

If you’re looking for a soundtrack for your Halloween party - Make sure you include the five songs listed below.

But know that all five will stay in your brain for hours after the party.

According to experts, (Studyfinds.org) these are Washington resident’s favorite Halloween songs:

5 - “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett & The Crypt Kickers

The story behind the song: The "Monster Mash" zoomed up to #1 on the pop charts in October of 1962 - It has been a perennial Halloween favorite every year since. The song starts with the sound of a coffin opening - this was made by pulling a rusty nail out of a board.

'Bobby Pickett was an aspiring actor who sang with a band called the Cordials at night while going to auditions during the day. One night, while performing with his band, Pickett did a monologue in imitation of horror movie actor Boris Karloff while performing the Diamonds' "Little Darlin'". The audience loved it, and fellow band member Lenny Capizzi encouraged Pickett to do more with the Karloff imitation.' - "The origin of that terrible Monster Mash song" Christian Science Monitor (2009)

4 - “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr.

The story behind the song: The theme to the movie “Ghostbusters” - went #1 on the pop charts in August of 1984 - two months after the film’s release.

'The film's producers approached Parker to create a theme song, although he only had a few days to do so and the film's title seemed impossible to include in any lyrics. However, when watching television late at night, Parker saw a cheap commercial for a local service that reminded him that the film had a similar commercial featured for the fictional business' - Professor of Rock. 2018

3 - “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell

The story behind the song: I remember this song playing a lot on the radio - and it only went to #31 on the US pop chart in 1984.

'Rockwell is a son of Motown CEO Berry Gordy. At the time of the recording, Rockwell was estranged from his father and living with Ray Singleton, his father's ex-wife, and the mother of his older half-brother, Kerry Gordy. Singleton served as executive producer on the project and would occasionally play demo tracks to Berry Gordy, who was less than enthusiastic about Rockwell's music until he heard the single with Michael Jackson's familiar voice featuring prominently on background vocals' - Ray Singleton Gordy Singleton, Raynoma (1990). "Super Three". Berry, Me and Motown

2 - “Thriller” by Michael Jackson

Story behind the song: Thriller (the song) was the seventh and final single from his sixth studio album, Thriller. It never reached #1…stalling at #4 on the US pop charts in 1984.

The "Thriller" music video was directed by John Landis and premiered on MTV on December 2, 1983. In the video, Jackson becomes a zombie and performs a dance routine with talented brain-seeking dancers.

1 - “This Is Halloween” by Danny Elfman/The Citizens of Halloween

Story behind the song: A song from the 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas.

'When [Nightmare] came out, I did a two-day press junket and virtually every interview started with: 'Too scary for kids, right?' ... So to come back years later and to see families out there, and to be getting recordings of people's kids who are 4 years old singing 'What's This' or 'This is Halloween,' makes me really feel blessed. It's like a second life and proving them wrong.' - Danny Elfman in a 2021 interview with Anthony Lund.

INFO: Studyfinds.org

