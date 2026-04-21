An Anteater, a Gaucho, and a Cardinal walk into Wenatchee. While it might sound like the setup for a joke, for the Wenatchee AppleSox, it marks the beginning of a 2026 season filled with top talent and interesting stories.

The Sox are adding three new position players to Paul Thomas track this summer: Zach Doyle, Colin Beazizo, and Alika Ahu. Even though they’ll all suit up in red and blue, each took a unique path to Wenatchee Valley.

Zach Doyle, a redshirt freshman from UC Irvine, brings some Anteater energy to the team.

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He’s hoping to make his mark in the West Coast League, and he’ll have plenty of support from several Irvine teammates already in the AppleSox dugout. For the Irvine group, Wenatchee will feel like a home away from home.

Colin Beazizo comes from UC Santa Barbara as a Gaucho, but for him, joining the Sox is a bit of a homecoming.

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The junior outfielder grew up in Lake Stevens and is excited to return to Washington. This summer is more than just playing time for Beazizo—it’s a chance to reconnect with old junior college teammates and bring some built-in chemistry to the AppleSox clubhouse.

Then there’s Alika Ahu, who’s committed to Stanford.

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He’s traveling the farthest, coming all the way from Hawaii to play in one of the top summer leagues on the mainland. As a Stanford-bound infielder, Ahu is a promising prospect known for his smooth fielding and his reputation as a true gamer, bringing a bit of island flair to the orchards.

They come from different schools, different states, and are at different points in their careers, but when opening day arrives, they’ll all be after the same goal: a WCL title. Welcome to the Valley, boys. Let’s play ball.

The AppleSox Tradition and Community The AppleSox have always been an important step for college players who want to improve their skills against strong competition and enjoy the unique supportive atmosphere of the Wenatchee Valley. Wenatchee has always been a great place for college players to grow, with games under the lights, passionate fans, and the beautiful North Central Washington scenery. Watch for these three new Gaels when the AppleSox take the field in June. Summer nights at the ballpark are about to get even better. What are the Wenatchee AppleSox, and what kind of league do they play in? The Wenatchee AppleSox are a top collegiate summer baseball team that brings talented college players to the Wenatchee Valley. These athletes use wood bats and play in the West Coast League (WCL), a leading developmental league with teams from Washington, Oregon, and Canada. The WCL is similar to professional minor-league baseball. The AppleSox have won five West Coast League championships, which is the second-most in league history. When does the Wenatchee AppleSox Season begin? The 2026 AppleSox season starts on the road in Edmonton on Friday, May 29. The home opener is Friday, June 5, when the AppleSox host Kamloops at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium on the Wenatchee Valley College campus. The team will play 29 home games through mid-August. Season tickets are available now at applesox.com/season-tickets.

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