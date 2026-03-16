In 2026, the Wenatchee AppleSox are opening their doors to three Gonzaga Bulldogs. All three will be making their first appearance in an AppleSox jersey after this coming baseball season in Spokane.

Landon White, Ryder Young and Kainoa Santiago are all making the two and a half hour drive west to Wenatchee for the 2026 summer season.

Kainoa Santiago (Left Fielder/Left Handed Pitcher) Hometown: Portland, Oregon

Kainoa Santiago, Freshman at Gonzaga University (Jesuit High/Portland, OR), Left Fielder/Left Handed Pitcher Kainoa Santiago, Freshman at Gonzaga University (Jesuit High/Portland, OR), Left Fielder/Left Handed Pitcher loading...

Landon White (Infielder) Hometown: Ontario, California

Landon White, Sophomore at Gonzaga University, Via San Antonio Junior College (CA)/San Gabriel Valley High (CA), Infielder Landon White, Sophomore at Gonzaga University, Via San Antonio Junior College (CA)/San Gabriel Valley High (CA), Infielder loading...

Ryder Young (Utility) Hometown: Upland, California

Ryder Young, Junior at Gonzaga University via Chaffey Community College (CA) and San Dimas High (CA), Utility Ryder Young, Junior at Gonzaga University via Chaffey Community College (CA) and San Dimas High (CA), Utility loading...

In addition to being first-time AppleSox, all three are joining the Zags for the first time this year. Whether it is a freshman (Kainoa Santiago), coming off a state championship run, or a sophomore (Landon White) who batted nearly .500 in JUCO in California, or a junior (Ryder Young) with a career 1.214 OPS, both the Zags and Sox are adding quality talent to the diamond.

What are the Wenatchee AppleSox, and what kind of league do they play in?

The Wenatchee AppleSox are a premier collegiate summer baseball team that brings high-level talent to the Wenatchee Valley. Composed of elite college players honing their skills with wood bats, they compete in the West Coast League (WCL), a top-tier developmental circuit spanning Washington, Oregon, and Canada that mirrors professional minor-league play. The franchise’s five West Coast League championships are the second-most in league history.

When does the Wenatchee AppleSox Season begin?

The 2026 AppleSox season begins on the road, Friday, May 29th, in Edmonton. The Wenatchee AppleSox home opener is Friday, June 5th, hosting Kamloops on the campus of Wenatchee Valley College at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. The AppleSox have 29 home games and play until mid-August. Season ticket packages are available for purchase now at applesox.com/season-tickets.

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