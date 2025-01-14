Newly elected 12th District State Representative Brian Burnett was sworn into office on Monday during the opening ceremonies of the 2025 Legislature.

Burnett has been appointed to serve on four committees in the 2025 session, including two that will draw upon the former Chelan County Sheriff's law enforcement experience: the Community Safety and Civil Rights and Judiciary committees.

"With 25 years in law enforcement, I know firsthand what needs to be done to ensure safer streets and protect our communities," said Burnett, who spent 12 years as the Chelan County Sheriff. "I am working on legislation to help address the drug crisis and help with law enforcement recruitment and retention."

According to a Washington State House Republican Caucus news release , Washington ranks 51st out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia for the number of police officers per thousand residents.

Get our free mobile app

Burnett will serve as the assistant ranking Republican on the Early Learning and Human Services Committee

The committee covers issues and services affecting children and families, such as early learning; child care; child and youth development; child welfare services; children's mental health; at-risk and homeless youth; juvenile justice; and economic assistance programs.

"I have been very involved with at-risk youth, including a summer camp and mentor program for abused or neglected foster children ages 6 to 12. I experienced firsthand the challenges they may face due to unwarranted stressors in their lives. My background will provide valuable insight into some of the issues that come before this committee," said Burnett.

Burnett fourth committe assignment is to the House Appropriations Committee, which covers the operating budget and other fiscal issues, such as pension policy and compensation.

Rep. Brian Burnett, R-12 Rep. Brian Burnett, R-12 Image: WA State House Republicans loading...

Burnett and fellow 12th District lawmaker Mike Steele will be appear on the Legislative Hotline Firday morning at 8:05 on KPQ

Your Guide To Bird Flu Are you worried about the bird flu? Here's what you need to know. More details available here Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton