Were you one of the few Wenatchee Wild die-hard and faithful fans who caught yesterday's Rookie game versus the Tri-City Americans? For some Wild players, it was their first taste of junior hockey.

Monday afternoon at Town Toyota Center wasn't really about the final score. For a good chunk of the players wearing Wenatchee sweaters, this was their first game as juniors — first shift, first hit, first real taste of what Western Hockey League hockey actually feels like at game speed. The Wild fell 6-3 to Tri-City, but afternoons like this aren't measured in wins.

Graham Schumacher looked comfortable early, scoring on the power play and showing the kind of poise that doesn't usually come this fast for a rookie. Riley Brown and Parker McMillan each found the back of the net too, further proof this young group isn't intimidated by the level jump. Wenatchee actually outshot Tri-City in the third period, a sign of legs that hadn't given up even after digging out of an early hole.

#35 Elias Hopeman (CREDIT: Wenatchee Wild) #35 Elias Hopeman (CREDIT: Wenatchee Wild)

Growing Pains, With Real Promise Underneath

Tri-City came in with an extra preseason game of experience, and it showed in a four-goal second-period stretch that built their lead fast. That's the kind of afternoon rookies remember — not because it was easy, but because it's exactly the pace they'll need to match all season. Special teams gave fans plenty to like regardless: a 2-for-4 power play and a perfect 3-for-3 penalty kill, numbers that suggest structure is already taking shape this early in camp.

Veterans Return Saturday

Now the excitement shifts to Saturday (September 5th), when Wenatchee's returning veterans get their turn on home ice for the annual Kids' Day game. Pairing that experience with Monday's energetic rookie class should make for a much different look.

Tickets are $15 for adults and free for kids 12 and under, and the first 400 kids will walk away with a T-shirt. Puck drops at 6 p.m. at Town Toyota Center. For Wenatchee Valley hockey fans, this weekend offers a rare one-two look: the future of the franchise on display Monday, and the leadership that'll guide it right behind them on Saturday. Season and group packages for all 34 home games remain available through the Wenatchee Wild team office, calling the Wild (509-885-PUCK) or by going online: WenatcheeWildHockey.com

Pond Hockey: Things to Bring & Things To Do Gallery Credit: Trent Marshall

Iconic TEAM USA Hockey Photos Gallery Credit: Clay Moden